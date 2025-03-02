Earth Month EcoChallenge – For the Earth, For Each Other, For Tomorrow

April 1 – 30, online

You’re invited to participate in the online Earth Month Ecochallenge! This event offers participants the opportunity to create a more sustainable and equitable world – one where people and nature thrive together – by taking on challenge(s) that resonate with your values, and committing to them for 30 days to foster and reinforce positive habits. Categories for action include: community & connection, land, water & air, wildlife, empowering the next generation, health & wellbeing and sustainable innovation. You can learn about these topics, take action in your personal life, advocate for just policy or create a new environmental justice/stewardship habit over the course of the month of the challenge!! Two Houston-based teams have already been set up – see the links below to join one of these two teams. Or form your own team, or join as an individual at https://earthmonth.ecochallenge.org/! Have questions about the teams? Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.

Join Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston team: https://earthmonth.ecochallenge.org/participants/join?referral_code=11b91608-0c8e-41b1-908d-ae6abe989163&team_id=interfaith-environmental-network-of-houston