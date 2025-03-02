Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2025 is Environmental Issues & What You Can Do.

Bethany Foshee, Stewardship & Outreach Director, Coastal Prairie Conservancy

Sunday, April 27, 6 p.m. central, online

Join Bethany Foshee of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy to learn about their work to conserve coastal prairie and how you can engage. Bethany will first cover the history, mission, and latest efforts of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy. She’ll then segue into how people can get involved in their work, highlighting Texas’ first certified Conservation Cemetery at their new Blazing Star Sanctuary, their 20,000 Milkweeds Initiative, their Great Grow Out program, and their 9 Natives program, as well as other exciting stewardship and outreach endeavors on the Katy Prairie. There are many ways to get connected with the land and with people while making a difference! This program will be recorded and the recording distributed to all registrants. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/connecting-lands-and-connecting-people-preserving-the-coastal-prairie-tickets-1265031987729. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.