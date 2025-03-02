Leticia Gutierrez, Government Relations and Community Outreach Director, Air Alliance Houston

Sunday, April 6, 2 p.m. central, online

Air Alliance Houston is a non-profit advocacy organization working to reduce the public health impacts from air pollution and advance environmental justice. Join Leticia Gutierrez of Air Alliance Houston for a discussion on how faith communities can advocate for better air quality in their communities, thereby furthering justice, in line with their faith values. Time for Q&A with the speaker will follow the talk. All registrants will receive a link to the recording of the talk. Please register on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advocating-for-better-air-quality-tickets-1264973231989. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.