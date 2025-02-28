TDLR Closes Six Houston-Area Massage Establishments For Suspected Human Trafficking

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has issued a six-month emergency closure order effective February 18, 2025, that closes six massage establishments in the Houston area for suspected human trafficking.

Kelly Xu was ordered to stop operating the following massage businesses and is prohibited from operating a different massage establishment at the following locations for six months:

Perfect Massage, 3531 S. Dairy Ashford Rd., Ste. B, Houston;

Sun Spa, 9223 Airport Blvd., Ste. 300, Houston;

Foo Foot Massage, 10801 Spring Cypress Rd., Ste. 12, Houston;

May Spa, 4027 FM 2920 E., Spring;

Yu Best Massage, 3331 Spring Cypress Rd., Ste. A, Spring;

DD Massage, 2575 Eldridge Rd., Sugar Land;

TDLR inspectors and investigators have worked multiple cases involving administrative violations at several locations owned by Xu. TDLR prosecutors concluded that the establishments are being used as a front for illicit activity and are engaging in human trafficking. Closing the establishments immediately is needed to protect public health and safety.

In August 2024, TDLR received a complaint alleging that human trafficking indicators were present at the Perfect Massage location on S. Dairy Ashford Road. TDLR investigators later performed an onsite inspection and saw an ATM in the lobby, as well as items often associated with commercial sexual activity. An unlicensed employee was at the location, and it appeared that people were living in the establishment. During a subsequent investigation, TDLR staff found that several illicit websites contained consumer reviews that discussed sexual services received at the establishment.

In February 2025, TDLR began an online investigation into the Foo Foot Massage location, finding several online advertisements and reviews on illicit websites. An establishment owned by someone else but located at this address was the subject of a TDLR emergency order issued on May 31, 2024.

In February 2025, TDLR investigators began online investigations into Sun Spa, May Spa, Yu Best Massage and DD Massage, finding several online advertisements and reviews on illicit websites.

HB 3579, passed in the 88th Legislature Regular Session, went into effect Sept. 1, 2023. Under the legislation proposed by Rep. Brian Bumgarner and Sen. Phil King, TDLR’s executive director can issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or TDLR believes human trafficking is occurring at the establishment.

This order is the 21st emergency order issued by TDLR since the law went into effect, and the second emergency order that closes multiple locations owned by the same person.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities.

You can also file a complaint on a TDLR-regulated business that you suspect may be participating in human trafficking.

About TDLR

TDLR provides regulatory oversight for a broad range of occupations, businesses, facilities, and equipment in Texas. The agency protects the health and safety of Texans by ensuring they are served by qualified, licensed professionals. Inspections of individuals, businesses, and equipment are done on a regular basis to safeguard the public. Currently, the agency regulates 38 business and occupational licensing programs with almost 1,000,000 licensees across the state.

Visit TDLR’s website for more information and resources. You can search the TDLR licensee database, and also find past violations in which a final order was issued against companies or individuals. TDLR’s Customer Service line is available anytime between 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 1-800-803-9202. TDLR representatives are fluent in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.