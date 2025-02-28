Harris Health Introduces New CEO Positions for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, Correctional Health

HOUSTON (Feb. 27, 2025) — Harris Health has named Glorimar Medina, MD, as CEO of the newly created position for Hospital Campuses, which assumes leadership and oversight of both Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital and Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.

“During her Harris Heath career, Glorimar has excelled in progressive leadership roles that include medical director, Ambulatory Surgical Center at LBJ Hospital; executive vice president and administrator, Ambulatory Care Services; and most recently, executive vice president and administrator, Ben Taub Hospital,” says Louis Smith, chief operations officer (COO), Harris Health. “As the first leader to assume responsibilities for both hospital campuses, I’m excited about the opportunity and experience she brings to the position.”

In addition to Medina, Harris Health has promoted Jennifer Small, AuD, executive vice president and administrator, Ambulatory Care Services (ACS), to the position of CEO, Ambulatory Care Services, and likewise promoted Kiki Teal, vice president, Correctional Health, to the position of CEO, Correctional Health.

For Small, the newly named position best reflects her scope of responsibilities to best help Harris Health achieve its strategic goals, Smith adds.

“Jennifer has been with Harris Health for more than 20 years serving as a director, administrative director and vice president of primary care, specialty and ancillary services and is coming upon her third anniversary as the leader of ACS,” he says. “She continues to bring her strong experience and passion to the benefit of our ambulatory platform and our patients.”

For Teal, the promotion adds to her existing duties of operational oversight of correctional health by expanding them to include broader responsibilities involving the Harris County Sherriff’s Office and leading correctional health’s overall strategic direction.

“Kiki has been with Harris Health since our first engagement with Harris County in managing the medical services at the Harris County Jail and brings a wealth of clinical and operational experience to this role,” Smith says.

The new leadership positions are created by Harris Health to align with its strategic goals and employ a leadership organizational model used by other major health systems in the Texas Medical Center and across the U.S.

Photos attached: (Courtesy of Harris Health)