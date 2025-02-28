CenterPoint Energy demonstrates safety focus through deployment of advanced mobile leak detection technology

Investment in innovative technology helps enhance natural gas safety and meet sustainability goals by reducing methane emissions across the company’s natural gas service areas

Picarro Advanced Mobile Leak Detection System identifies potential leaks faster, improving safety and reliability

Houston – Feb. 28, 2025 – CenterPoint Energy continues to deploy advanced gas leak technology to detect methane in the air more quickly and accurately than ever before. The Picarro Advanced Mobile Leak Detection System, a state-of-the-art vehicle-mounted technology, allows CenterPoint crews to find and fix potential natural gas leaks faster, reducing methane emissions and enhancing system safety.

The company was one of the first utilities in the country to adopt the Picarro technology, piloting its use in Minnesota and Texas in 2013. Now, the company operates one of the world’s largest fleets, with units across the company’s six-state natural gas footprint. Alongside other modernization initiatives, the Picarro system reflects CenterPoint’s investment in innovative technology that strengthens safety, reliability and sustainability.

The Picarro Surveyor is 1,000 more times sensitive than traditional leak detection methods, identifying methane emissions at parts per billion (PPB) levels rather than parts per million (PPM). The increased sensitivity of this technology enables crews to pinpoint issues earlier, allowing for faster mitigation and repair of potential natural gas leaks.

“This technology allows us to detect potential leaks with greater precision and speed, strengthening the safety of our system and is one of the many ways that we’re investing in keeping natural gas in the pipe and out of the air,” said Richard Leger, CenterPoint’s Senior Vice President, Natural Gas Business. “We’re continuing to advance innovative solutions to provide safe, reliable service that benefits our customers and the communities we’re privileged to serve.”

What this means for customers and communities

By allowing potential leaks to be detected and addressed faster, the Picarro system not only enhances safety and reduces the risk of service interruptions, but it also plays a critical role in reducing methane emissions, also improving environmental sustainability. As part of its broader efforts to modernize the natural gas system, CenterPoint is working toward lowering methane emissions by approximately 33% by 2035 from a 2021 baseline. These advancements strengthen system reliability today while also supporting a more sustainable energy future for customers and communities.

How the technology work

The Picarro system uses advanced analytics and real-time monitoring to enhance leak detection and response through:

Faster, more accurate detection: The Picarro system continuously scans air samples while a vehicle follows a designated route, typically at night when atmospheric conditions allow for a higher degree of accuracy.

Pinpointing potential issues, reducing disruptions: The system logs indications of emissions release, allowing field crews to conduct targeted inspections, determine if a leak exists and make necessary repairs, as needed, with minimal impact to customers.

Smarter, more reliable infrastructure: By reducing methane emissions and improving maintenance efficiency, Picarro plays a role in system reliability and helping CenterPoint to continue delivering safe and dependable service for customers.

For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Picarro.

CenterPoint operating the Picarro Advanced Mobile Leak Detection System.