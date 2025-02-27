SPACE CENTER HOUSTON AND PRESENTING SPONSOR WELLBY FINANCIAL ANNOUNCE MOON 2 MARS, THE BIGGEST SPACE-THEMED FESTIVAL IN TEXAS

From March 9-22, Enjoy the Hottest Ticket this Spring Break with Stellar Performances by Third Eye Blind on March 15 and a Second Headliner on March 22

HOUSTON, TX (FEB. 27, 2025) – Space Center Houston’s Moon 2 Mars Festival with presenting sponsor, Wellby Financial celebrates its fourth year this spring break. The event will take place at the Space and Science Museum from Sunday, March 9, to Saturday, March 22 with Third Eye Blind headlining on Saturday, March 15, and a second headliner on March 22.

Last year tens of thousands of people attended Moon 2 Mars which celebrates NASA’s Artemis program that will return astronauts to the Moon, using innovative technologies to build a permanent presence on the lunar surface.

The 2025 Moon 2 Mars Festival is set to deliver an out-of-this-world experience with electrifying live music, mouthwatering foods, and days of cosmic exploration for all ages with cutting-edge space technology, including:

Showcasing Lunar Terrain Vehicles

International Space Station (ISS) Mimicking Models

AI Interactive Screens and Games

A Science DJ

A Planetarium

Building Your own Rocket to Launch

Interactive Robotic Games and Challenges

Battle Bots (Second Weekend Only)

Photo Opportunities with Family and Friends

And Much More!

Moon2Mars Festival access is included with general admission to Space Center Houston. While visiting, guests can also enjoy the new immersive experience, The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks, in the newly renovated Space Center Theater, featuring projections across three walls and the floor. Space Center Houston is the first venue in the America's to premiere the Apollo-based film. Tickets for the Moon 2 Mars Festival, presented by Wellby Financial, are now available at.