Sen. Cruz Reintroduces the Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, reintroduced the Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act. The bill would allow local law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and would pull taxpayer-funded grants to sanctuary cities.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Sanctuary cities continue to defy the law by releasing dangerous criminals back into our communities instead of turning them over to federal immigration authorities. These policies jeopardize the safety of American citizens and undermine both public safety and the rule of law. We should hold these jurisdictions accountable, and the Senate should expeditiously take up and advance this legislation.”

The bill was also cosponsored by Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and Jim Banks (R-Ind.).

Read the bill text here.

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz previously introduced the Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act in 2023.