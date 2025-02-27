Master Gardeners host March 8 vegetable/herb plant sale

By FBCMG

Spring vegetable gardeners in Fort Bend might be shopping for their favorite tomato plants – Better Boy, Celebrity or Juliet – at the March 8 vegetable/herb plant hosted by Fort Bend County Master Gardeners.

But the sale at the Bud O’Shieles Community Center, 1330 Band Road, in Rosenberg also will offer a new variety for tomato growers to consider: Chef’s Choice. It is a large indeterminate, award-winning beefsteak tomato. The red, globe-shaped 8 oz. fruits have firm-flesh with just the right balance of acid to sugar creating a flavor similar to heirlooms. The strong plants with dark green foliage produce prolific yields. The plants like full sun.

Traditional peppers also will be part of the sale from Big Bertha bell pepper to hot peppers such as Cayenne and Serrano Chili. But there is also an unusual pepper for shoppers to consider: Sugar Rush Peach. The sweet hot pepper offers a fruity flavor with some fire. It’s a great snack pepper. It rates Scoville Heat Units of 50,000 to 100,000. If picked early the heat level is mild-spicey.

To check out what else the sale will offer visit https://fbmg.org/vegetable-herb-sale-2/ The sale will be open from 9 a.m.-noon or until sold out.

The spring vegetable and herb plant varieties selected by Master Gardener volunteers are those that are recommended for Fort Bend County by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service or grown by Master Gardener volunteers in their own home gardens. Master Gardeners are one of the volunteer groups of the Fort Bend County Office of the Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Service and are trained in horticultural practices.

All sale proceeds are used to support the mission of Texas AgriLife Extension Service in Fort Bend County and the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners’ programs. which provide research-based horticultural education to residents of Fort Bend County throughout the year. No funds are used to pay volunteers nor are these funds used for anything unrelated to our mission.

Photo captions

Chef’s Choice is an award-winning beefsteak tomato that will be available at the March 8 Fort Bend County Master Gardeners vegetable/herb plant sale.



Fort Bend County Master Gardener Deb Volkers of Richmond holds a tray of Chef’s Choice transplants in the Rosenberg greenhouse where Master Gardeners have been growing plants for their March 8 sale.