Katy ISD to Dedicate   Freeman High School, Honor Family Legacy

KATY, TX [February 27, 2025] – On March 3, 2025, Katy ISD will officially dedicate Freeman High School, proudly honoring the Freeman family’s service to the Katy community.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a brief reception followed by a dedication program, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Since the late 19th century, the Freeman family has been part of the Katy community, with members serving as mayors, school board and city council members and part of the volunteer fire department. Now with its sixth generation in Katy ISD schools, the Freeman family remains a strong proponent of education in the community.

Built as part of the voter-approved bond in 2021, Freeman High School is located at 7800 Katy Hockley Road and serves families in Katy ISD’s rapidly growing northwest quadrant. The school opened in August 2024, welcoming freshmen and sophomores to the Golden Eagle family.

Katy ISD honors educators, community servants and area families, often naming schools after those who have made indelible marks on district students and the community.

Media partners are asked to RSVP with their attendance by Friday, February 28 at noon to the contact information listed below.

What: Freeman High School Dedication Where: Freeman High School

7800 Katy Hockley Rd. Katy, TX 77493 When: Monday, March 3, 2025 Reception – 5 p.m. Program – 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Contact: Rachel Ross, General Manager of Media Relations 832-392-5763 RachelJRoss@katyisd.org