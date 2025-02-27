CALLING ALL POWERHOUSE PERFORMERS—JOIN US FOR THE 2025/26 SEASON AUDITIONS AND TAKE THE STAGE!!

HOUSTON — Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) is calling all artists who want to be part of the 2025/26 Season adventure!

Theatre Under The Stars is on the hunt for incredible singers, dancers, and actors to bring our new season to life. Take center stage in one (or more!) of our four spectacular self-produced musicals: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Million Dollar Quartet, and Beautiful: The Carole King Story.

As previously announced, for the 2025/26 Season, TUTS is taking its audiences on a whirlwind adventure where words hold power, music shapes history, and dreams defy time. From knightly chaos to rock ‘n’ roll legends, snowy serenades to high-voltage thrills, this season invites you to experience the magic of every era—one unforgettable moment at a time.

“This season our casts, along with our audiences, are getting a lineup of productions that invite them to explore varying worlds — some fiction and some based on real events — and to be part of stories that shape all of us,” said Dan Knechtges, Artistic Director of Theatre Under The Stars.

Creative teams for the new productions are as follows:

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – Directed and Choreographed by Dan Knechtges

– Directed and Choreographed by Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – Directed by Laura Peete and Choreographed by William Carlos Angulo

– Directed by and Choreographed by Million Dollar Quartet – Directed by Hunter Foster

– Directed by Beautiful: The Carole King Story– Directed and Choreographed by Dan Knechtges

In-person auditions for the 2025/26 Season take place at TUTS on Thursday, March 27, Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29. Virtual audition opportunities are available by submitting a self-tape to TUTS. Virtual auditions must be submitted no later than March 30. Requirements for the auditions including character descriptions, song preparation, dance information, what to bring to auditions, as well appointment and virtual audition submission instructions are available at TUTS.org/Auditions.

Theatre Under The Stars is funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.