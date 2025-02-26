Weekend Fire Uncovers Two Unpermitted Boarding Homes

Harris County, Texas — Today, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office (HCFMO), the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), and Texas Adult Protective Services (APS) successfully relocated five bedridden patients from an unpermitted boarding home located in the 16100 Block of Horseshoe Hill Court to licensed assisted living facilities.

This boarding home was identified during an investigation following a weekend dryer fire at another unpermitted boarding home located in the 12900 block of Orchard Hollow Way, where five individuals were relocated. Three people were moved to permitted boarding homes and the others to licensed assisted living facilities. Both boarding homes were managed by the same company, which resulted in HCFMO issuing a failing inspection report, a violation notice, and a stop work order.

According to the Texas Health and Safety Code, boarding homes are defined as establishments that provide lodging for three or more individuals with disabilities or elderly persons who are not related to the owner by blood or marriage. These facilities offer community meals, light housework, meal preparation, transportation, grocery shopping, money management, laundry services, and assistance with self-administered medication, but do not include personal care services.

The regulations governing boarding homes are designed to protect the health, safety, and general welfare of residents from potential abuse, neglect, exploitation, and fraud. These homes are subject to local regulation and must undergo annual fire and life safety inspections to maintain their permits. An investigation into the operation of these boarding homes is currently ongoing.

For more information on boarding homes and important indicators to watch for, please visit our boarding home webpage. If you come across any unsafe or unlicensed boarding homes or care facilities, please report them via email to fmosupport@fmo.hctx.net.