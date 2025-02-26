SPCA of Brazoria County Receives Prestigious Award from Best Friends Animal Society for Pet Lifesaving Progress

Lake Jakson,TX February 25, 2025) ─ SPCA of Brazoria County has been recognized with the Collective Impact award from Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters in 2025.

SPCA of Brazoria was selected for the Collective Impact Award for highest increase in lifesaving using collaborative efforts, based on Best Friends’ national shelter data, expert recommendations, and impact from January – November 2024 National, state, and shelter level data can be found on the pet lifesaving dashboard published by Best Friends. Our award-winning achievement is rooted in a series of innovative programs and community-focused initiatives that help keep pets with their families while saving lives. Collectively, these programs make up our P.O.S.H. (Pets and Owners Support Hub) program:

Animeals Food Pantry:

Our Animeals Food Pantry plays a crucial role in supporting pet owners during challenging times. By providing essential pet food and nutritional supplies, this program ensures that families can continue caring for their beloved companions without the worry of food insecurity. This initiative has significantly contributed to reducing the number of pets entering the shelter due to financial hardships.

Accessible healthcare is at the heart of our mission. Through our low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics, we offer vital preventative care that protects pets from preventable diseases and ensures they are easily identifiable. These clinics promote responsible pet ownership, helping to keep pets safely with their families and reducing the risk of lost or stray animals.

Beyond food and healthcare, we have broadened our range of services to include behavioral counseling, spay/neuter programs, and emergency assistance for veterinary care. These resources provide a safety net for pet owners, ensuring that every animal receives the care they need and that families can overcome obstacles that might otherwise lead to relinquishment.

“This recognition is not the end but a milestone on our continuous journey to create a safer, more compassionate community for every animal,” said Nicole Hardesty, Executive Director of the SPCA of Brazoria County. “We remain dedicated to refining our programs, expanding our partnerships, and driving innovation in animal care. Our success is shared with every volunteer, partner, and community member whose support makes these lifesaving efforts possible.”

SPCA of Brazoria County is a member of the Best Friends Network, which comprises more than 5,000 animal shelters, spay/neuter organizations, and rescue groups across the country working to save the lives of dogs and cats in their communities. Together, Best Friends and its network partners are working to take the country no-kill in 2025. Reaching this goal will mean that every shelter in America gets the community support it needs to save every dog and cat who can be saved while prioritizing public health, safety, and a high quality of life for both pets and people.

“It’s inspiring to see shelters and rescue groups across the country embracing innovative strategies and partnerships to save more lives,” said Whitney Bollinger, Director of Strategy & Network Operations, Best Friends Animal Society. “These organizations illustrate that with collaboration, data-driven solutions, and resident engagement, no-kill is within reach for any community.”

No-kill is defined by a 90% save rate for animals entering a shelter and is a meaningful and common-sense benchmark for measuring lifesaving progress. Typically, the number of pets suffering from irreparable medical or behavioral issues that compromise their or the communities’ quality of life and prevent them from being rehomed is not more than 10% of all dogs and cats entering shelters. Therefore, shelters that meet the 90% save-rate benchmark are no-kill. A community is considered no-kill when every brick-and-mortar shelter located within the county has a save rate of 90% or higher.

The path to no-kill varies by community but always includes collaborative partnerships and coalitions among animal shelters, animal rescue groups and community members working toward a collective goal. Other best practices include the implementation of proven lifesaving programs such as inclusive adoption and foster programs, community cat that use trap-neuter-return programs, transport efforts, returning lost pets to their owners, spay/neuter services, neonatal kitten nurseries, and data-informed decision-making and strategy development. The Best Friends Network offers members vast resources to support their implementation of these practices, and more.

About SPCA of Brazoria County

The SPCA of Brazoria County is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to leading Brazoria County to a time when there are no more homeless pets in our community. Founded in 1974, the SPCA-BC has operated the Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter since 2003. For more information, visit www.spcabc.org



About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters and make the country no-kill in 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to 415,000 last year. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 5,000 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.