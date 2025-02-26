Sen. Cruz, Rep. Roy Reintroduce RESULT Act to Increase Access to Life-Saving Medical Care

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas-21) reintroduced the bicameral Reciprocity Ensures Streamlined Use of Lifesaving Treatments (RESULT) Act. The legislation increases access to drugs, devices, and other medical therapies already approved in other trusted countries, facilitating access to life-saving treatments for Americans.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Washington bureaucracy and regulations far too often interfere with the healthcare decisions of patients and their doctors. The RESULT Act will facilitate access to life-saving drugs, devices, and medical treatments that are already proven safe and effective in other trusted countries, empowering patients to access the medications they need to improve their health. I’m proud to be advancing it, and I call upon my colleagues to expeditiously take it up and pass it.”

Sen. Lee said, “Americans should have access to the very best medicines and treatments in the world, without government bureaucrats standing in the way. This legislation will strengthen medical freedom, increase healthcare options for patients, and allow the most brilliant innovations from our trusted allies across the globe to help countless families in the United States.”

Rep. Roy said, “Waiting for a pencil-pusher in Washington to green-light medications that are already approved in other trusted countries is the epitome of the bureaucratic nightmare that has plagued our healthcare system. This bill would cut through a wall of red tape that separates Americans from getting the care that they need, which means prioritizing their healthcare freedom.”

This legislation was also cosponsored by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah).

Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas-21).

Read the bill text here.

BACKGROUND

The RESULT Act amends the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act to allow for reciprocal approval of drugs, devices and biologics approved in certain trusted countries, including the UK, EU member countries, Israel, Australia, Canada, and Japan. Sen. Cruz previously introduced the bill in 2023 and 2021.