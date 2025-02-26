Sen. Cruz Reintroduces Eric’s Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) reintroduced Eric’s Law. The legislation would allow prosecutors to impanel a new sentencing jury if an original jury fails to reach a unanimous decision in a capital sentencing hearing.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Eric Williams was a dedicated federal officer who was murdered in the line of duty. His killer was not punished for the crime because the killer was already serving a life prison sentence and a single jury member would not vote for the death penalty, leaving Eric’s family in limbo. Honoring his legacy requires creating a justice system that never does so again to any family. Eric’s Law empowers federal prosecutors to impanel a second sentencing jury when the first panel fails to reach a unanimous verdict in capital cases, ensuring that every victim’s family receives the justice they deserve.”

Read the bill text here.

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz previously introduced the legislation in 2023.

The bill is named in honor of Eric Williams, a federal correctional officer who was murdered by an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary, Caanan in Wayne County, Pa. in 2013. The inmate was already serving a life sentence for murder when he murdered Officer Williams. A jury found the prisoner guilty of murder, however the inmate received no additional punishment for this crime because one out of 12 members of the jury refused to vote for a death penalty sentence. Eric’s Law would allow, but not require, prosecutors to impanel a second jury in these instances. The bill is modeled after state laws in California and Arizona.