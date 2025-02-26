Meow Wolf Houston Announces Rodeo Season Celebration With Pop-Up Galleries, Two-Stepping, and Legendary DJs; Tickets on sale now.

Houston, TX (February 26, 2025) – Rodeo season is here, and Meow Wolf Houston is celebrating with a month-long lineup of events that bring together art, music, and honky tonk revelry. From February 23 through March 23, Radio Tave tips its hat to Texas traditions with immersive performances, live music, mechanical bull-riding, and themed cocktails within the explorable art worlds of Radio Tave.

Meow Wolf kicks off rodeo season on Go Texan Day, February 28, with a pop-up gallery celebrating Houston’s creative spirit. The installation features custom cowboy hats designed by Meow Wolf artist liaison Gonzo247, one of Houston’s most celebrated artists. Known for his bold murals that pulse with Houston’s cultural identity, Gonzo247 brings his signature style to Meow Wolf Houston, turning iconic rodeo staples into a limited pop-up gallery with his electrifying work.

“Houston’s rodeo season is unmatched, and Meow Wolf is here to celebrate it in our own way. I hope guests take Meow Wolf by the horns as they two-step through local art, explore interactive dimensions, and uncover hidden mysteries along the way,” said Meow Wolf Houston General Manager Gil Perez.

Meow Wolf Houston is taking rodeo season up a notch with two wild Adulti-Verse events. This 21+ experience requires a valid ID for entry:

Adulti-Verse: These Boots Were Made for Tavin, March 6, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM – A 21+ after-hours takeover featuring DJ Vinyl Ranch spinning country-disco anthems and tarot readings by Strange Bird for those looking to lasso their fate.

Adulti-Verse: Ride the Bull, Ride the Multiverse, March 20, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM – DJ Sammy Praise cranks up the volume for a night of boot-scootin' beats and mechanical bull-ride buckin' in our open venue space inside the exhibition.

Sixteen-year-old pedal steel prodigy Noah Faulkner takes the stage at Meow Wolf Houston on March 18, reimagining classics with a Texas twist. Known for his viral covers of ’80s and ’90s hits, Faulkner has been featured in The New York Times, Texas Monthly, Guitar World, Rolling Stone, and NPR—now, ahead of his Grand Ole Opry debut, he brings his signature sound to Radio Tave as Meow Wolf Houston’s first-ever live music act.