Innovations & Fiscal Best Practices Net Katy ISD Statewide Honor in Financial Management

KATY, TX [February 26, 2025] – The Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) has once again awarded Katy ISD’s Financial Services Department its prestigious Award of Excellence in Financial Management, adding another distinction to the team’s many accolades. The award recognizes districts with a superior commitment to professional standards, best practices and innovation in financial management and reporting.

Katy ISD is one of only 32 districts to have earned this year’s award and was honored today at a reception at the organization’s annual conference in Austin.

“This award is a recognition of the work we do as a team and the commitment to fiscal responsibility we’ve made to our community,” said Christopher J. Smith, Chief Financial Officer in Katy ISD. “I am extremely proud of our work, and I appreciate TASBO’s acknowledgement of our efforts.”

The Award of Excellence is based on the financial accounting and reporting guidelines established by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) Financial Accountability System Resource Guide (FASRG), and is granted to districts that submit documentation on the following 11 areas:

Finance department essentials

Staffing and training

Controls

Budget management

Processes

Cash management

Communications

Financial reports

Financial analyses and projections

External staff training

Innovative practices

