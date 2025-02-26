FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend Hosts Spring Fling

FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend, an auxiliary volunteer group supporting Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB), will host its annual spring social at 834 Bel Mar St. in Sugar Land on Thursday, April 10 from 6pm until 8pm. All are welcome to attend and join in the fun!

In addition to socializing and hors d-oeuvres, guests will participate in a role play to “experience” a day in the life of a child served by Child Advocates of Fort Bend and learn about what FRIENDS membership dues have been able to do to support the children. Friends’ Special Needs Fund underwrites the needs of children in the foster care system that other providers are unable to offer – items that most people take for granted. The fund has underwritten backpacks filled with school supplies, summer camp tuition, tutoring, caps and gowns for graduating seniors and computers for college students. FRIENDS has more than 100 members and is managed by a Council which provides volunteer opportunities and social events throughout the year. Annual membership dues are $50 per year. Membership is open to anyone.

Shown front row L to R are: Jessica Kij, Karen Shaw and Daisy Ohmnius. Back row, L to R are: Sue Lockwood, Lynn Halford, Pat Somers and Alexis Jackson.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact Judy Maddison at jbm951@icloud.com or 713-516-2043. For membership information about FRIENDS of Child Advocates of Fort Bend go to https://www.cafb.org/volunteer/volunteer-opportunities/friends-of-child-advocates-of-fort-bend/.