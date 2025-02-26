Annual Contenders Headed to Academic Decathlon State Competition

Katy ISD will send six teams to competition

KATY, TX [February 26, 2025] – Looking to repeat last year’s success, Texas’ second-ranked Academic Decathlon team from Katy ISD’s Taylor High School will compete in the 2025 Texas Academic Decathlon San Antonio meet this weekend at The University of Texas at San Antonio. Teams from Katy, Morton Ranch and Seven Lakes high schools will also represent the District at the meet.

Teams from the top 40 medium and large high schools are invited to the annual state competition in San Antonio with the next ranked teams from medium and large schools, and top 10 small schools, invited to the state competition in Frisco at Collin College’s Frisco Campus. Teams from Jordan and Paetow high schools will represent Katy ISD at the Frisco meet.

“Academic Decathlon is fierce competition, and it is not easy to qualify each season for the state meet with more than a hundred high schools competing in the Houston region alone,” said Danielle Sanchez, director of GT & advanced academics in Katy ISD. “We wish all of our teams the very best in their respective competitions.”

Academic Decathlon tests students’ knowledge of a singular subject each year over 10 subject areas, including art, economics, essay, interview, language and literature, mathematics, music, science, social science and speech.