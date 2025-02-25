State’s Best-of-the-Best Musicians

54 Katy ISD All-State Student Musicians Recognized By Trustees, District Leaders

KATY, TX [February 24, 2025] – Following their stellar performance at this year’s Texas Music Education Association (TMEA) Clinic/Convention in San Antonio, Katy ISD’s 2025 All-State musicians were honored by the Board of Trustees and district leaders ahead of the Board’s regular February meeting.

This year, 54 students received All-State distinction – the highest honor a student musician can earn – in band, choir and orchestra, joining the elite top 3 percent of student musicians in the Texas. Four of the students were ranked number one in the state on their respective instrument: Caleb Elrod (Katy), Leah We (Tompkins), Parham Vakili (Seven Lakes) and Brayden Sanchez (Jordan).

“The students represented Katy ISD exceptionally well at this year’s convention, performing after just a few days of rehearsal with their counterparts from across the state,” said Damon Archer, executive director of fine arts in Katy ISD. “They, and their teachers, are very deserving of the Board’s recognition.”

Each year, tens of thousands of students across Texas begin the journey toward All-State recognition, auditioning in several rounds of competition. Those selected to be part of an All-State ensemble perform at the annual TMEA Clinic/Convention before thousands of attendees from across the country and around the world.

2025 Katy ISD All-State Reception Photo Gallery