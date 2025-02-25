State Archives Announces Collections Newly Accessible Online

Austin, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has announced new and revised finding aids recently made available online, along with fresh uploads to the Texas Digital Archive, its repository of electronic items.

The State Archives preserves and documents the heritage and culture of Texas by identifying, collecting and making available for research the permanently valuable official records of Texas government, as well as other significant historical resources. Finding aids are written guides to archival records, including descriptive information and a folder inventory, and help researchers in the use of holdings that have been prepared for research.

Researchers are invited to visit the State Archives during public service hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. Appointments to use archival materials are encouraged but not required. For more information, see www.tsl.texas.gov/arc/visit.

TSLAC provides access to online finding aids online at www.tsl.texas.gov/arc. A comprehensive list of all recently added and updated finding aids can be found in TSLAC’s online catalog at https://bit.ly/TSLACnewcollections. Contact archives reference staff at 512-463-5455 or archinfo@tsl.texas.gov to learn more about finding aids.

New Finding Aids

Texas Air Control Board records

Agency meeting minutes and agenda, correspondence on paper and microfiche, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant files on microfilm, executive office files and permit applications, dated 1963-1993 and undated.

Texas Department of Agriculture producers board records

Records date 1965-2007, and undated, bulk 1976-1991, and include agendas, annual reports, audits, ballots, budgets, bylaws, correspondence, election returns, financial records, financial statements, forms, membership lists, minutes, oaths, plans, press releases, research proposals and reports concerning the boards’ administrative tasks, such as obtaining certification, developing and managing budgets, assessing fees and holding local referendums, elections and meetings.

Caroline Roget papers

Caroline Roget became the secretary and romantic partner of Texas Governor Beauford H. Jester from 1940 until his death in 1949, after her earlier life in which she had trained and performed as a professional singer. Records date 1917-1958, bulk 1940-1949 and document Roget’s personal and professional activities in Texas society and political circles.

Nacogdoches archives – digitized version of the microfilm is part of the Texas Digital Archive

Records maintained by national, regional, and local officials—both political and military—of the Spanish and Mexican governments documenting their rule of Texas from the mid-eighteenth into the early nineteenth century, dating 1729-1836.

Revised Finding Aids

Texas Historical Commission meeting records – includes electronic records that are part of the Texas Digital Archive

Minutes, agenda and exhibits of the Texas State Historical Survey Committee meetings, from 1953 to 1973; and of the Texas Historical Commission meetings, dating 1973-2018.

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission records – includes electronic records that are part of the Texas Digital Archive

Records date 1964-2022 and include copies of minutes, agenda and transcripts of meetings of the Texas Liquor Control Board (TABC’s predecessor from 1935 to 1969) and the TABC; correspondence, memorandums and reports from the executive division; and press releases issued by the agency.

Texas Governor Sam Houston records – the manuscripts, some typescripts, and the letterpress book of outgoing correspondence have been digitized and are part of the Texas Digital Archive

Records mainly document Gov. Houston’s term in office, Dec. 21, 1859, to March 16, 1861, and include correspondence; petitions from citizens of various counties; memorandums; proclamations; broadsides; resolutions; requisitions; military orders; minutes; a letterpress book; messages to and from the Texas Senate and House of Representatives; clippings; and related records, dating from 1824 to 1862, bulk 1859-1861.

Texas Judicial Advisory Council meeting files – includes electronic records that are part of the Texas Digital Archive

Minutes and agendas of the Texas Judicial Advisory Council and accompanying reports and documents presented to the council at its meetings, 1990-2022.

Texas Municipal Retirement System minutes – includes electronic records that are part of the Texas Digital Archive

Records date 1947-2022.

Texas State Board of Dental Examiners records – includes electronic records that are part of the Texas Digital Archive

Copies of minutes, agenda, transcripts, press releases, committee membership lists, and a brochure, dating 1961-2005, 2018-2020.

Texas Department of Insurance State Fire Marshal’s Office fire insurance maps – includes digitized records that are part of the Texas Digital Archive

Maps date from 1906 to 1992, undated, bulk dating from 1920 to 1980.

Texas Historical Commission History Programs Division records – includes electronic records that are part of the Texas Digital Archive

Records in these files include correspondence, memos, minutes, surveys, inscriptions, lists and project files of historical markers, membership lists and activity reports of county historical commissions, clippings, county historical commission newsletters and other publications, programs of local events, photographs, slides, negatives, maps, lists of donors to the Texas Historical Foundation, contracts, bids and specifications for building historical markers, and electronic records, about 1880-2016, and undated, with the bulk dating 1960-1975, 2007-2016.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission advisory committee meeting files – includes electronic records that are part of the Texas Digital Archive

Meeting files of many of the commission’s advisory committees, 1996-2022.

Texas Library Association records – includes electronic records that are part of the Texas Digital Archive

Records consist of executive board and TLA Council reports, planning and promotional material for annual conferences, meeting minutes and documentation relating to the nomination and selection of their numerous annual awards, dating 1902-2018, and undated, bulk 1970-2017.

