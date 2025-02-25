CAC of Montgovery County Annual Legacy Luncheon

Conroe, TX– (February 24, 2025)– Community Assistance Center of Montgomery County is thrilled to announce a new spin on our annual Legacy Luncheon event… introducing the 2025 Legacy Hearts & Hands Soiree benefiting Community Assistance Center and presented by Waste Connections to be held on March 21, 2025, at Margaritaville Lake Conroe Resort. This evening event will be a celebration of the heart of the CAC mission to help neighbors in need, and the hands that make it happen!

The inaugural soiree will begin with complimentary passed cocktails, light bites and the opening of our silent auction, swinging into a night full of fun and surprises as we honor individuals, businesses and faith partners in Montgomery County that have committed their time, hearts, resources and talents to serve others in a variety of capacities. The event will also highlight the inaugural recipient of the Medved Compassion in Action Award. Named in honor of longtime board member and dedicated community leader Mike Medved, this award recognizes his legacy of servant leadership and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those in Montgomery County.

Proceeds from this special event support Community Assistance Center (CAC) programs and services that provide immediate basic needs, financial assistance and case management services to residents across Montgomery County. CAC’s programs are funded by companies and individuals just like you who understand the financial commitment required to provide our neighbors and community with the supportive services necessary to thrive. Your generous support has a direct impact on the lives of our neighbors and the health of our community as a whole.

For more information about the Community Assistance Center and their services, please visit www.cac-mctx.org.

About Community Assistance Center

Community Assistance Center is a 501c3 non-profit, social service agency that provides resources to meet basic needs and improve quality of life for our neighbors in Montgomery County. CAC provides case management and assistance services such as food, clothing, shelter, utilities, and education to promote self-sufficiency. During its last fiscal year, CAC provided over 40,000 services to residents of Montgomery County through its various programs and services.