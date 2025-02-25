Among the State’s Best, Katy ISD’s Navy JROTC Unit Garners Third Place Statewide Ranking

KATY, TX [February 25, 2025] – Ranked among the state’s very best, Katy ISD’s Navy JROTC Unit based at Mayde Creek High School earned third place at the 2025 NJROTC Area 17/18 Texas State Academics, Athletics and Drill Championships, held this past weekend at Texas A&M University in College Station. Ranked among the state’s very best, Katy ISD’s Navy JROTC Unit based at Mayde Creek High School earned third place at the 2025 NJROTC Area 17/18 Texas State Academics, Athletics and Drill Championships, held this past weekend at Texas A&M University in College Station.

The unit earned first place overall in Drill, fourth place in Academics and fifth place in both Personnel Inspection and Physical Training.

“I am proud of our cadets for their showing in the state meet, and throughout the competition season,” said Commander Elvis Mikel, USN (Ret), Senior Naval Science Instructor. “Over the last few months, we’ve seen these cadets grow and step up as leaders, and we expect to have even greater success next school year.”

Katy ISD’s Navy JROTC Unit has had an amazing competition season, earning several first place wins this school year and qualifying for the state meet in November.