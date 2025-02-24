UHD Announces NASA’s Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa E. Wyche as Featured Speaker for Its 78th Commencement Ceremony

HOUSTON (Feb. 24, 2025) – The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) proudly announces that National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa E. Wyche is the featured speaker for its Spring 2025 Commencement on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at NRG Stadium.

The estimated 1,500 graduates at UHD’s 78th Commencement will garner insight from Wyche’s wealth of experience serving at the home for human space exploration. Since 2021, she has served as the director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, home to America’s astronaut corps, Mission Control Center, International Space Station, Orion and Gateway programs—with more than 11,000 civil service and contractor employees. Under Wyche’s leadership, Johnson was recognized by Forbes and Statista as the No. 1 best employer among Texas’ major employers for two consecutive years.

Wyche is responsible for leading a broad range of human spaceflight activities, including development and operation of human spacecraft, NASA astronaut selection and training, and mission control.

Additionally, she leads Johnson’s role in exploring the Moon and Mars with NASA’s Artemis spacecraft, including surface system capabilities for human and commercial robotic missions, and partners with academia, industry, and international community to establish a sustainable lunar economy.

Wyche previously served as deputy director at Johnson for three years beginning in 2018. Other key leadership positions include assistant and acting deputy director of Johnson; director of the Exploration Integration and Science Directorate; flight manager of several missions of the retired Space Shuttle Program; executive officer in the Office of the NASA Administrator; and lead for additional center-level technical and program organizations. Before joining NASA in 1989, Wyche worked for the Food and Drug Administration in Washington D.C.

A native of South Carolina, Wyche earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Master of Science in Bioengineering from Clemson University. She was inducted into the Thomas Green Clemson Academy of Engineers and Scientists at Clemson University in 2019. She received an honorary Doctor of Science degree from Coastal Carolina University in 2022 as well as an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Texas Southern University in 2024.

She is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, and has numerous awards and recognitions, notably the Presidential Rank Award, two NASA Outstanding Leadership Medals, and two NASA Achievement Medals.

Wyche is a passionate promoter of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), and serves as an AIAA Associate Fellow, a member of American Institute of Physics Foundation board of trustees, Clemson University’s College of Engineering, Computing, and Applied Sciences advisory board, and is a past chair of the Space Center Houston board of directors.

For more information about UHD, visit uhd.edu.