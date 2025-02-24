The Institute for Spirituality and Health Celebrates its 70th Anniversary 

With Landmark Event at the Texas Medical Center’s Helix Park on May 1, 2025

HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 24, 2025) – The Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center (The Institute) is proud to announce its Platinum Jubilee Celebration. This milestone event marks 70 years of service to healthcare and faith communities by integrating spirituality with health and healing. The celebration will be held at the Texas Medical Center’s innovation hub Helix Park on Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. CT.

The Institute’s 70th Anniversary Celebration will feature inspiring remarks and performances that highlight the Institute’s commitment to the fundamental spiritual nature of every human being – a principle that has guided the Institute since its founding.

Attendees will enjoy an inspiring evening of heartfelt tributes showcasing the Institute’s rare and durable presence fostering holistic well-being and spiritual care throughout the decades. Emceed by Houston media personality Lisa Malosky, this event is open to supporters, healthcare professionals, faith leaders, and community members. Single tickets, table sales, and underwriting opportunities are available.

Esteemed adjunct faculty member of The Institute and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Lisa Miller will serve as the evening’s keynote speaker. She is a professor and founder of the Spirituality Mind Body Institute at Teachers College, Columbia University. Dr. Miller is a grant-funded clinical scientist, a Fellow of the American Psychological Association, and former president of the APA Society of Psychology and Spirituality. She is also editor of The Oxford University Press Handbook of Psychology and Spirituality and editor-in-chief of the peer-reviewed academic journal Spirituality in Clinical Practice.

Since its founding in 1955, the Institute has remained steadfast in its mission to serve those in spiritual need, individuals at the end of life, and communities affected by health disparities. Recognizing that spirituality is a fundamental part of human health, the Institute has dedicated seven decades to providing education, research, and programming that addresses the profound connection between spirituality and well-being. Unlike many institutions in the healthcare landscape, the Institute is independent and interfaith, making it a rare and durable entity that will continue to serve the community for generations to come.

“The Institute’s founding visionaries understood that true healing is incomplete without addressing the spiritual dimension of health and human life. Seventy years later, that principle remains at the core of our work. We strive to create spaces for healing and connection, ensuring that spirituality is integrated into healthcare in a way that uplifts and supports people, especially those who are most in need. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to this work and look forward to the future of compassionate care,” commented Leah Adams Pruitt, vice president of engagement with the Institute.

Additional details, including registration information and event programming, will be announced soon.

About the Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center

The Institute is an independent, interfaith organization established in 1955. A founding member of the world-renowned Texas Medical Center, the Institute has made a meaningful difference by cultivating heart and humanity in healthcare. The Institute will celebrate a major milestone in May 2025 as it prepares for its 70th anniversary. Over the past seven decades, the Institute has emerged as a pioneering institution at the intersection of faith, medicine, and mental health. Driven by the belief that healthcare must nurture the body, mind, and spirit, the Institute has engaged in decades of mission-focused community education.

The Institute for Spirituality and Health’s mission is to enhance well-being by exploring the relationship between spirituality and health. The Institute advances this mission through education, research, and direct service programs, guided by its four centers of excellence: the Rabbi Samuel E. Karff Center for Healthcare Professionals, the Center for Body, Spirit, and Mind, the Center for End-of-Life and Aging, and the Center for Faith and Public Health.

For more information about the Institute, visit https://www.spiritualityandhealth.org/.