TDLR Closes Corpus Christi Massage Establishment For Suspected Human Trafficking

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has issued a six-month emergency closure order effective February 18, 2025, that closes a massage establishment in Corpus Christi for suspected human trafficking.

Kiet Tham Ho and V Health LLC, d/b/a V Massage, 9925 S. Padre Island Dr., Suite 113, were ordered to stop operating the massage business and are prohibited from operating a different massage establishment at this location for six months.

In November 2024, the Corpus Christi Police Department conducted an undercover investigation at the establishment and arrested a massage therapist for prostitution. An inspection of the establishment found items that are indicators of commercial sexual services that are not allowed under state law, as well as evidence that people were living in the establishment. Officers also found that the establishment was advertising on several illicit websites that alluded to sexual services received there.

HB 3579, passed in the 88th Legislature Regular Session, went into effect Sept. 1, 2023. Under the legislation proposed by Rep. Brian Bumgarner and Sen. Phil King, TDLR’s executive director can issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or TDLR believes human trafficking is occurring at the establishment.

This order is the 20th emergency order issued by TDLR since the law went into effect.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities.

You can also file a complaint on a TDLR-regulated business that you suspect may be participating in human trafficking.