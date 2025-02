The Katy Chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday evening, March 11, at Midway BBQ, 6191 Highway Blvd., Katy, Texas.

The meeting will start at 6:30 pm with a short meeting and announcements.

Entertainment will be provided by John Steele who sings classic country, western swing, R&B and other classic tunes.

Please allow ample time to purchase any food before the meeting begins. Visitors are welcome. Hope to see you there.