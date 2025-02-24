GULF COAST WORKFORCE BOARD HOSTING COMMUNITY MEETING ON THE FUTURE OF WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS – NORTHSHORE CAREER OFFICE

(Houston, Texas – February 24, 2025) The Gulf Coast Workforce Board, and its operating affiliate Workforce Solutions – Gulf Coast is hosting a community meeting on the future of the current career office serving the North Shore, Woodforest, and Cloverleaf communities, the workforce development agency announced today.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 25 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Center for the Arts, Room 109, 13334 Wallisville Rd, to discuss potential services changes, gather feedback from the community, and share information on nearby community resources.

Workforce Solutions operates 26 full time locations across its 13-county operating region, including nearby locations in Baytown (4308 Garth Rd, Baytown), Northeast Houston (11939 Eastex Freeway, Houston), in Houston’s East End (4450 Harrisburg Road, Houston).