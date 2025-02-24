CenterPoint Energy reminds customers, contractors and workers to exercise caution around power lines and electrical equipment when working on outdoor improvement projects

Company shares important tips for staying aware and safe near power lines and equipment

Houston — Feb. 24, 2025 — As progress continues in the second phase of the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative, CenterPoint crews are keeping safety at the forefront while installing thousands of storm-resistant poles and hundreds of automated reliability devices, undergrounding power lines and trimming additional miles of vegetation around power lines. With safety as its core value, and with warmer temperatures prompting many people to start outdoor improvement projects, the company urges customers, contractors and workers to also prioritize safety near power lines by following these important safety tips when performing activities, such as tree trimming or planting, major repairs at height or operating tall equipment:

Be mindful while carrying tall objects and stay at least 10 feet away from power lines: Whenever possible, carry tall objects or equipment like ladders and scaffolding horizontally to avoid possible contact with a live power line. Never ever allow materials, tools or your body to come within 10 feet of power lines.

Stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines or fallen wires: When encountering a downed wire, always assume it is live and potentially dangerous and keep your distance from objects touching downed lines (tree limbs, vehicles, fences, etc.). Call 911 if there has been an injury and report downed power lines to CenterPoint by calling 713-207-2222 or 800-332-7143.

Be aware of power line locations: Look up and familiarize yourself with overhead electrical lines.

Stay away from damaged equipment: If you see damaged electrical equipment like pad-mount transformers (usually a green box in your yard), power lines or guy wires, stay away and immediately report the damage to CenterPoint.

Keep balloons tied down and away from electric utility equipment: Helium balloons, especially those made with mylar, can cause safety hazards and power interruptions if they come into contact or get tangled with power lines or other electric utility equipment. Make sure to tie down balloons, fly them indoors and deflate when you’re done celebrating.

If a project cannot be performed safely near a live power line, customers, contractors and workers can contact CenterPoint in advance at 713-207-2222 to discuss options for making the work site safe.

For more information on staying safe near power lines and electric equipment, customers, contractors and workers can visit CenterPointEnergy.com/ElectricSafety.