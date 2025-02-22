UHD to Host 2025 Law Summit, Connecting Students with Houston Legal Community

HOUSTON (Feb. 21, 2025) – The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) will host its 2025 Law Summit on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4-7 p.m. at UHD@1801 Main, the university’s newest expansion that further extends UHD’s reach into downtown and the local professional community. UHD@1801 Main is located at 1801 Main Street, Amegy Bank Building, 10th Floor.

The summit will feature attendees from the South Texas College of Law and the Houston Bar, and will host seminars, breakout sessions and a job fair, offering students and alumni valuable insights into various legal disciplines, including labor law, criminal law, immigration law, as well as governmental and health law.

Attendees will also receive guidance on their law school applications, and participating firms will meet privately with prospective candidates during the job fair portion of the event.

Seminar sessions are as follows:

What is it Like To Go to Law School (South Texas College of Law)

Law as a Career (Colleen Mayer, Houston Bar Association)

What Can You do NOW at UHD to Prepare for Law School? (UHD Faculty and Student Success and Student Life)

“This event will bridge the gap between students’ academic training and real-world legal careers,” said Emily Leffler, Executive Director of Academic Affairs at UHD. “By showcasing opportunities in corporate law, criminal justice, and more, we’re empowering students to launch their legal careers from right here in downtown Houston.”

The 2025 Law Summit is free and open to all UHD majors and alumni.

WHEN: 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025

WHERE: UHD@1801 Main (1801 Main Street, Amegy Bank Building, 10th Floor)

Registration: Click Here

WHO: On-camera interviews with local legal professionals and UHD students

Emily Leffler, Executive Director of Academic Affairs at UHD