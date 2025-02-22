Maud Marks Branch Library—April Programs

The following free programs will take place in person at the Maud Marks Library during the month of April. Please call 832-927-7860 for further information.

Book Sale

The Friends of the Maud Marks Library will hold their book sale on Saturday, April 26, from 10 AM-4 PM. There is a large selection of hardback fiction and nonfiction, as well as children’s books, paperbacks and other hidden gems. We will also be hosting a Friends Members-Only preview on Friday, April 25 from 4 PM-5:30 PM. All items sell for rock bottom prices.

Free Tax Assistance

AARP will be offering free tax assistance to elderly and low-income individuals. AARP assistance in April will be available on Mondays and Fridays, April 1 through April 14, from 9:30 AM-1:30 PM. You are encouraged to show up half an hour early to sign up for a spot.

Teen Anime Club

Teens 6th – 12th grades come hang out with your fellow fans as we practice manga art, watch anime shows, and sample Japanese snacks. Tuesday, April 8, 4:30 PM- :30 PM.

Teen and Tween After-School Game Day

Tweens and teens, grades 4th—12th come play Uno, Exploding Kittens, and all the games,

including CHESS, Thursday, April 10, 4:30 PM-5:30 PM.

Teen Time Sustainability Crafts!

Teens 6th – 12th grades come reuse recyclables to make art! Snacks and supplies included and always free. Tuesday, April 15, 4:30-5:30 PM.

Teen Video Game Day

Teens 6th – 12th grades come play our Wii and Switch with friends! Challenge others to bowling, baseball, MarioKart, Super Smash Bros, or collect rings with Sonic and Tails! Tuesday, April 22, 4:30 PM-5:30 PM.

Teen STEAM – Peep Science

Teens 6th – 12th grades come experiment with marshmallow candies during our monthly STEAM program! Sampling allowed! Tuesday, April 29, 4:30PM–5:30PM.

Tween Video Game Day

Tweens 4th – 5th grades come play our Wii and Switch with friends! Challenge others to bowling, baseball, MarioKart, Super Smash Bros, or collect rings with Sonic and Tails! Thursday, April 24, 4:30 PM-5:30 PM.

Tween STEAM – Peep Science

Tweens 4th – 5th grades come experiment with marshmallow candies during our monthly STEAM program! Sampling allowed! Thursday, May 1, 4:30PM–5:30PM.

Cricut Orientation

This orientation session on Saturday, April 5, at 10 AM will instruct participants on how to use the Cricut in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the Cricut machines at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will also receive the Cricut and Cricut Air badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!

Laser Cutter Orientation

This orientation session on Wednesday, April 9, at 5:30 PM will instruct participants on how to use the laser cutter in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the laser cutters at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will receive the Laser Cutter and Dremel DigiLab LC40 badges in Beanstack upon completion of

orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!

3D Printer Orientation

This orientation session on Monday, April 14, at 4 PM will instruct participants on how to use the 3D printer in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the 3D printers at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will receive the 3D Printer and Dremel DigiLab 3D45 badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!

Plot Your Novel with Ease!

Join us for a writer’s session with Leah Shaffer on Wednesday, April 2, 6:30 PM. Unlock the secrets of story structure and plot your novel with ease. We will discuss a simple way to plot a novel using the structural elements of story, as well as an introduction to character arcs and conflict. Whether you’re starting fresh or refining your draft, this session will help you plot your novel with confidence and clarity. Perfect for beginners—bring your creativity and get ready to map out your next great book! Leah Shaffer is an ex-elementary school teacher working on her debut novel. She likes taking a deep dive into all things writing related and enjoys sharing what she has learned with other writers.

Introduction to Quilting – Part Two

Join us on Saturday, April 5, at 2 PM for the second part of an introduction to quilting led by an expert. A few sewing machines will be on hand for learning, but you are also encouraged to bring your own. All other materials will be provided.

Wildflower Seed Bombs

Celebrate Earth Day early by joining us for a fun and creative adult-only class on Monday, April 7 at 6:30 PM! In this hands-on workshop, you’ll learn how to make wildflower seed bombs — an easy and eco-friendly way to help brighten our environment. All materials will be provided. No experience necessary, just bring your enthusiasm to help make the planet a little greener!

Registration is required.

DIY Workshop

Join us on Tuesday, April 8, at 2 PM as we create bobbin frames in pastel colors to showcase a portrait or your favorite artwork. Registration is required for this event and seating is limited. Sign up online today!

Booked This Afternoon

Booked This Afternoon meets in person on the second Thursday of the month, April 10, at 2 PM. This month we will be discussing The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern.

Puzzle Swap

Looking for some new puzzles? Come swap with us! Starting February 15, bring to the library up to two gently used puzzles in their original box with all the pieces. Receive puzzle swap tickets for the puzzles you bring. Go home with two (new) puzzles of your choice on Swap Day, Saturday, February 15, at 2 PM.

The Moth Library Hour

Join us on Saturday, April 12, 2 PM for a program similar to the Moth Radio Hour on NPR. We will have five women speakers sharing through stories of breaking through glass ceilings. Listen, learn, and share experiences with other people in your community.

Timeless Travelers: San Jacinto Monument and Museum

Seniors 55+ are invited to join the Maud Marks Library’s Timeless Travelers program for a trip to visit the San Jacinto Monument and Museum. From the world’s tallest monument tower to the coastal prairie’s natural beauty — the San Jacinto Monument and Museum promises something for everyone. The bus will be departing on Thursday, April 17, from 9:30 AM–5 PM.

Registration runs March 31-April 5, 2025. Timeless Travelers is a program series promoting educational and cultural enrichment for senior adults. Once a month, we will take free bus trips across southeast Texas to experience the culture and history of this great state. The only requirement is that you are old enough to attend (55+). Thanks to the Friends of the Maud Marks Library for sponsoring this series.

“Read & Rhyme Storytime” – Pre-school Storytime

This program, offered on Tuesdays at 10:15 AM, provides children (ages 3-5) with early literacy skills through oral language, phonological awareness and print recognition.

Crafts and/or coloring sheets will be provided for children at the end of story time.

PreSchool Explorers

Children ages 2 ½ to 5 are invited to come to the Maud Marks Library on Tuesdays at 11:15 AM as we learn about the world. There will be plenty of stations for science and sensory exploration as we experience different senses. No registration is required.

“Patty Cake Infant Time” – Baby Storytime

Join us for an interactive early literacy experience for infants and their caretakers on Wednesdays at 10:15 AM or 11:15 AM. This program geared to 3-17 months features nursery rhymes, songs, books, and fingerplays!

“Totally Toddler Time” – Toddler Storytime

Toddler Time provides a fun early literacy experience for toddlers aged 18– 35 months on Thursdays at 10:15 AM or 11:15 AM. Toddlers participate through songs, finger plays, shared reading, parachute fun and group activities. Please arrive 15 minutes before the program to receive a ticket which will be used to attend the program.

Wednesday Wonders

Come to the library and let your imagination soar as you explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) with crafts and activities. This month on Wednesdays, April 9 & April 23, at 4:30 PM, the Maud Marks Branch Library will host Wednesday Wonders for ages 6-

These programs normally last about one hour. All necessary materials are provided.

Homeschool Program

Wednesday, April 9, 1:30 PM

Discover the science behind the environment! Harris County Pollution Control Services is hosting a fun and educational program about environmental science at the library. This program is for children in grades 1st-4th.

Family Story time

Join us Monday, April 28, 6:30 PM for a cozy and fun Family Storytime at the Maud Smith Marks library! Bring the whole family and settle in for a delightful session of stories, songs, and interactive activities perfect for all ages. Wear your comfiest pajamas, and feel free to bring a favorite stuffed animal or blanket for extra snuggly vibes.

This program is designed to foster a love of reading and build early literacy skills, all while creating special memories together. Whether you’re winding down for the evening or just

looking for a fun outing, Family Storytime is the perfect way to connect and enjoy quality time with your loved ones.

No registration required—just drop in and join the fun! Pajamas encouraged but not required .

