Katy High School’s Emily Beltran Wins State Wrestling Title

KATY, TX [February 21, 2025] – Katy High School’s Emily Beltran clinched this year’s state wrestling title for her weight class, jostling Katy’s girls’ team to 3rd place overall in 6A competition at the state’s 2025 UIL Wrestling Tournament. Beltran bested her opponent in the second period with a pin and sealed her standing in history among state title holders.
This year’s competition was held at Cy-Fair ISD’s Berry Center and included 6A wrestling contenders from across Texas. Beltran is among the nearly two dozen top 10 finishers from Katy ISD, carrying forward the district’s perennially strong showing in wrestling.
“We are proud of this year’s competitors and their coaches for another impressive competition season,” said Lance Carter, executive director of athletics in Katy ISD. “Through hard work and dedication to the sport, our wrestling programs continue to produce state champions and top finishers.”
The results from this year’s wrestling state tournament include:
Girls Results
|Name
|Weight Class
|School
|Result
|Emily Beltran
|107
|Katy High School
|State Champion
|Nevada Daniels
|114
|Cinco Ranch High School
|4th Place
|Emma Dutcher
|152
|Mayde Creek High School
|Top 8 Finisher
|Savannah Freifeld
|138
|Katy High School
|4th Place
|Natalie Grijalva
|126
|Taylor High School
|3rd Place
|Stephanie Lopez
|114
|Mayde Creek High School
|5th Place
|Mia Medrano
|145
|Cinco Ranch High School
|6th Place
|Emily Melham
|120
|Taylor High School
|5th Place
|Sydney Miller
|138
|Jordan High School
|Top 8 Finisher
|Aylin Pagan
|126
|Paetow High School
|Top 8 Finisher
|Hailey Pitts
|132
|Katy High School
|2nd Place
|Natalie Roberson
|100
|Katy High School
|3rd Place
Boys Results
|Name
|Weight Class
|School
|Result
|Satiago Garcia Contreras
|120
|Katy High School
|5th Place
|Adrian Ferrios
|113
|Katy High School
|4th Place
|Andrei Gavaza
|138
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Top 8 Finisher
|Carlos Gonzalez
|132
|Paetow High School
|Top 8 Finisher
|Max Herman
|150
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Top 8 Finisher
|Diego Lopez
|144
|Tompkins High School
|6th Place
|Josue Pizana
|126
|Katy High School
|6th Place
|Kane Rosario
|190
|Seven Lakes High School
|5th Place
|JP Smith
|215
|Cinco Ranch High School
|4th Place
|Shane Trotter
|285
|Katy High School
|2nd Place