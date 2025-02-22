Katy High School’s Emily Beltran Wins State Wrestling Title

KATY, TX [February 21, 2025] – Katy High School’s Emily Beltran clinched this year’s state wrestling title for her weight class, jostling Katy’s girls’ team to 3rd place overall in 6A competition at the state’s 2025 UIL Wrestling Tournament. Beltran bested her opponent in the second period with a pin and sealed her standing in history among state title holders.

This year’s competition was held at Cy-Fair ISD’s Berry Center and included 6A wrestling contenders from across Texas. Beltran is among the nearly two dozen top 10 finishers from Katy ISD, carrying forward the district’s perennially strong showing in wrestling.

“We are proud of this year’s competitors and their coaches for another impressive competition season,” said Lance Carter, executive director of athletics in Katy ISD. “Through hard work and dedication to the sport, our wrestling programs continue to produce state champions and top finishers.”

The results from this year’s wrestling state tournament include:

Girls Results

Name Weight Class School Result Emily Beltran 107 Katy High School State Champion Nevada Daniels 114 Cinco Ranch High School 4th Place Emma Dutcher 152 Mayde Creek High School Top 8 Finisher Savannah Freifeld 138 Katy High School 4th Place Natalie Grijalva 126 Taylor High School 3rd Place Stephanie Lopez 114 Mayde Creek High School 5th Place Mia Medrano 145 Cinco Ranch High School 6th Place Emily Melham 120 Taylor High School 5th Place Sydney Miller 138 Jordan High School Top 8 Finisher Aylin Pagan 126 Paetow High School Top 8 Finisher Hailey Pitts 132 Katy High School 2nd Place Natalie Roberson 100 Katy High School 3rd Place

Boys Results

Name Weight Class School Result Satiago Garcia Contreras 120 Katy High School 5th Place Adrian Ferrios 113 Katy High School 4th Place Andrei Gavaza 138 Cinco Ranch High School Top 8 Finisher Carlos Gonzalez 132 Paetow High School Top 8 Finisher Max Herman 150 Cinco Ranch High School Top 8 Finisher Diego Lopez 144 Tompkins High School 6th Place Josue Pizana 126 Katy High School 6th Place Kane Rosario 190 Seven Lakes High School 5th Place JP Smith 215 Cinco Ranch High School 4th Place Shane Trotter 285 Katy High School 2nd Place

