Bridge the Gap for Charter Students at Aristoi’s 14th Annual Griffin Gala

Shine through the night in Denim & Diamonds while supporting a brighter future for Aristoi students.

Houston, TX – Mark your calendars for Aristoi Classical Academy’s 14th Annual Griffin Gala on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at The Cannon West Houston—a striking, two-story circular venue that fosters innovation and collaboration within the Houston community.

This year’s “Denim & Diamonds” theme brings together rustic charm and refined elegance for an unforgettable evening featuring live country music, an assortment of gourmet foods, exciting raffles, and thrilling live and silent auctions. Guests will enjoy a night of camaraderie while making a meaningful impact on Aristoi students.

Why Your Support Matters

As a tuition-free public charter school, Aristoi Classical Academy receives approximately $1,278 less per student than traditional ISDs, resulting in a funding gap of over $2 million annually. These funds are critical for providing essential educational resources, expanding student programs, and ensuring the highest quality classical education for every Aristoi scholar.

This year, we aim to raise $300,330 to Bridge the Gap for 235 students—and we need your help!

Join us and fellow community leaders in making a difference:

Attend the Gala – Enjoy an evening of fun, music, and

Become a Sponsor – Gain visibility while supporting

Volunteer – Help bring this incredible event to





For sponsorship opportunities, volunteer inquiries, or ticket information, please visit us at givebutter.com/GRIFFINGALA25. You can also email our Gala Committee Chairs at aristoi-gala@aristoiclassical.org.

Doors open at 5 PM, and the Gala kicks off at 6 PM.

#####

About Aristoi Classical Academy

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free, public charter school serving students from Kindergarten through 12th grade. Our mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.