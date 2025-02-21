TWC Accepting Applications for Advisory Committee for Purchasing from People with Disabilities Program

|
AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is currently accepting applications to serve on the Advisory Committee of the Purchasing from People with Disabilities Program, also known as the Works Wonders program. The committee is made up of 13 members who advise TWC on matters relating to the Works Wonders program. Works Wonders assists individuals with disabilities in achieving independence through productive employment.
The committee meets at least twice a year. At least once each fiscal year, the committee will review and, if necessary, recommend changes to program objectives, performance goals, and measures and criteria for participation.
Committee members include representatives from community rehabilitation programs, advocates, individuals with disabilities, and a representative from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Members serve staggered four-year terms and may not serve more than two terms.
The current advisory committee vacancies represent the following categories:
- Two representatives from a community rehabilitation program organization that participates in the state use program
- One individual representing an organization that advocates for persons with disabilities
- One individual with disabilities who is employed by a community rehabilitation program that participates in the state use program
TWC is accepting applications for the current committee vacancies until filled. Selected members will serve a term through February 1, 2029.
For further information or for an application, visit the Purchasing from People with Disabilities Advisory Committee web page on the TWC website. Applications can be requested and submitted by emailing PurchasingfromPeoplewithDisabilities@twc.texas.gov.