TWC Accepting Applications for Advisory Committee for Purchasing from People with Disabilities Program

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is currently accepting applications to serve on the Advisory Committee of the Purchasing from People with Disabilities Program, also known as the Works Wonders program. The committee is made up of 13 members who advise TWC on matters relating to the Works Wonders program. Works Wonders assists individuals with disabilities in achieving independence through productive employment.

The committee meets at least twice a year. At least once each fiscal year, the committee will review and, if necessary, recommend changes to program objectives, performance goals, and measures and criteria for participation.

Committee members include representatives from community rehabilitation programs, advocates, individuals with disabilities, and a representative from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Members serve staggered four-year terms and may not serve more than two terms.

The current advisory committee vacancies represent the following categories: