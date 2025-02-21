Sens. Cruz, Cornyn, Schumer, Gillibrand Reintroduce Border Airport Fairness Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) introduced the Border Airport Fairness Act, legislation that would designate user fee airports within 30 miles of a land border as a port of entry (POE) and eliminate duplicative government fees.

Upon introduction of the Border Airport Fairness Act, Sen. Cruz said, “Congress needs to take advantage of every opportunity to improve efficiency in logistics and travel in the United States. By giving our border airports the designation they deserve, we will put them on the same footing as all the other similarly situated primary commercial service airports. This will boost commerce in the Rio Grande Valley and upstate New York and reduce repetitive costs that affect both airports and travelers. As Commerce Committee Chairman, I look forward to working with my colleagues to get this important legislation enacted.”

Sen. Cornyn said, “Right now, airports in Harlingen, Texas, and Plattsburgh, New York, have to pay to hire U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents despite their close proximity to the border, resulting in higher costs for both the airports and travelers. This legislation would designate these airports as official ports of entry, requiring CBP to provide agents.”

Sen. Gillibrand said, “This is a commonsense, bipartisan bill that will designate Plattsburgh International Airport as a port of entry. This change will save the airport hundreds of thousands of dollars each year – money that the airport will then be able to spend on infrastructure upgrades and passenger experience improvements. I’m proud to be introducing this bill and look forward to getting it passed.”

Read the full text of the bill here.

BACKGROUND

Currently, user fee airports like the Valley International Airport (VIA) in Harlingen, Texas, and Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) are the only two Primary Commercial Service airports in close proximity to a U.S. border land crossing that are not ports of entry and are not international or landing rights airports. This designation means that these airports must pay potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars to staff the airport with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents. While these existing airports, and other potential future airports, qualify as ports of entry under the CBP’s criteria through their association with the nearest land border crossing, they have not received this designation—resulting in increased costs for these airports and travelers who fly in and out of these airports.

Sen. Cruz, Cornyn, and Gillibrand previously introduced this legislation during the 118th Congress and Sen. Cruz introduced this legislation during the 117th Congress.