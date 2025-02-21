Newe Krewe Honoree Tutu Live Krewe to Perform in 2025 Mardi Gras! Galveston Parades

On Feb. 21, Feb. 22, Feb. 28, March 1, and March 4

GALVESTON, Texas (Feb. 20, 2025) –The award-winning Tutu Live Krewe will be sparkling, shining, shimmying, shaking and strutting in five Mardi Gras! Galveston parades starting on Friday, Feb. 21, and ending on Mardi Gras night, March 4.

At 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, prior to the start of the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Parade in The Strand District, Mardi Gras! Galveston organizers will present Tutu Live Krewe with the Newe Krewe Award at the Tremont House. Tutu Live Krewe founder Donna Swartz will accept this award on behalf of 80 Tutu Live Krewe dancers and another 45 Tutu Live Krewe members who are known as Tiaras, Tuxedos, and Top Hats.

“Receiving the Newe Krewe Award is an honor that recognizes our krewe’s contributions to local Mardi Gras culture. It also represents the time and effort each member contributes to our krewe, to each other, and the community – whether they are practicing, networking at events, volunteering, or parading in support of our krewe mission,” Swartz commented.

She explained that the mission of Tutu Live Krewe is to offer mature women a unique opportunity to join a sisterhood of enthusiastic, inspiring community members, who are accepting of all members, regardless of size, race, religion, sexual preference, or dance ability. Tutu Live Krewe serves to strengthen each other, embrace Mardi Gras culture, and promote community awareness. Confidence, happiness, humor, and kindness represent the Krewe’s core values, Swartz said.

Tutu dancers for the 2025 Mardi Gras Season – women from all walks of life who are 25 and older — have committed thousands of hours of practice between the months of August 2024 and February 2025 to become parade-ready. Tutu performers who joined the krewe during the summer of 2024 have learned more than 9 choreographed dance routines for the 2025 Mardi Gras parades as well as the 2024 Gaveston Blue Santa Parade and the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Houston. Tiaras (women), Tuxedos (men) and Top Hats (women) are valuable members of the krewe who fulfill critical support roles during parades and at other events.

According to the Mardi Gras! Galveston web site, The George P. Mitchell Award was established to honor Mitchell and other individuals, corporations, foundations, and groups vital to Mardi Gras’ rebirth and preservation. The Newe Krewe Award was established in 2024 and honors the new, exciting krewes that have sprung up since 2011. Each year the recipients are honored with a ceremony in front of The Tremont House and their names are added to a plaque that hangs in the lobby of The Tremont House.

Tutu Live Krewe 2025 Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade Schedule

The George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Honoree Parade honoring Mitchell and award recipients will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21, marking the start of Mardi Gras! Galveston festivities.

In addition to the George P. Mitchell Parade on Feb. 21, Tutu Live Krewe members will dress up and sparkle up to entertain revelers of all ages in the following parades:

Saturday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. Krewe of Gambrinus Parade

Friday, Feb. 28, at 7::30 p.m. Krewe Babalu “All Krewe Parade”

Saturday, March 1 at 6 p.m. Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade

Tuesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Aquarius

For the complete Mardi Gras! Galveston parade schedule, see www.mardigrasgalveston.com/parade-schedule/

Tutu Live Krewe Background

Tutu Live Krewe made history as the first all-female Galveston-based Mardi Gras krewe that marches and dances in parades. Swartz was inspired to launch the krewe after she and a small group of friends entered the Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade Parade in Galveston in 2011 and won the contest for the best group.

“We entered the Umbrella Parade as Tutu Live Krewe the next year, and it stuck! I was inspired by the popular all-female marching krewes in New Orleans, and I knew we had to bring a similar marching krewe to Mardi Gras! Galveston. So, after 5 years and much contemplation, the 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization formally known as Tutu Live Krewe was formed,” Swartz said.

Recruiting for new members will begin during the summer of 2025.

Please visit www.tutulivekrewe.com for more information.