LIBRARIES SUPPORT aspiring WRITERS WITH monthly workshops

Fort Bend County Libraries will present several workshops in March that encourage fledgling writers, or anyone who has ever wanted to write a novel, to take the plunge and pursue their dreams in a helpful, supportive environment.

Throughout the month, Fort Bend County Libraries will host programs that are intended to encourage new writers by providing tips and tricks, writing and publishing advice, and support from other aspiring novelists.

These programs are free and open to the public.

Prose Pros Writing Group– Monday, March 3, 6:00-7:30 pm, Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy)

During this session, take advantage of the library’s space, quiet atmosphere, seating, power outlets, and snacks to kick-start your own literary masterpiece! Bring a laptop and anything else needed for some quality writing time. Participants will have an opportunity to share their manuscripts with others and get constructive feedback.

Writer’s Block– Monday, March 10, 6:00-7:00 pm, Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Rd)

In this monthly group for aspiring writers, get tips on writing basics, themes, techniques, and ways to unlock writer’s block. This group meets on the 2nd Monday of every month. It is recommended for adults and teens aged 16 and up.

Writer’s Workshop– Thursday, March 20, 2:00-3:00 pm, Fulshear Branch Library (6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway)

In this monthly series, learn the basics of creative writing. Get tips on story structure, characterization, setting, tone, and more. Registration required.

Story Spinners Writing Club– Thursday, March 20, 5:30-8:30 pm, George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview, Richmond)

From beginning blogger to published novelist, writers of all genres and experience levels are welcome to write, share, learn, support, network, and critique each other’s work. Writing prompts, brainteasers, and brief exercises will be available to ignite the imaginations of any and all wordsmiths who wish to hone their craft. This program is recommended for adults and teens aged 14 and up. Registration required.

For more information, or to sign up for the programs requiring registration, see Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and choose the program on the online calendar, or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).