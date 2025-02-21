Libraries Plan Special Children’s Activities for Spring Break

Families with children of all ages are invited to celebrate their Spring Break with special activities that are planned at Fort Bend County Libraries throughout the week of March 7-15.

In addition to the regular weekly children’s programs, these free programs offer an opportunity for families to unwind and have fun at the library during the break from the regular school routine.

Materials for these activities are made possible by the Friends of the Library organizations that support each library.

These activities are free and open to the public; a library card is not needed to attend programs. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the branch library or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

MARCH 7 – 13

Teddy-Bear Sleepover – March 7-13 – Missouri City Branch Library (all ages). Children can bring their second-favorite teddy bear or toy and drop them off for the Teddy-Bear Sleepover during regular library hours starting at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 7, and continuing through Monday, March 10, at 9:00 pm. Each day throughout the week, the library’s Youth Services staff will post photos on the library’s Facebook page showing the stuffed animals and their adventures! After all of their activities at the Teddy-Bear Sleepover are over, the stuffed animals and toys will be ready to return home. On Thursday, March 13, at 2:00 pm, children can pick up their stuffed animals at the Teddy-Bear Sleepover and Pick-Up Partyand enjoy snacks, crafts, activities, and a photo slideshow that details all the fun that was had during the week!

SATURDAY, MARCH 8

Creative Connection: Spring Cookie Houses– First Colony Branch Library, 11:00 am (grades 4-8). Students will test their architectural skills and transform graham crackers, icing, and other treats into creative spring cookie houses.

MONDAY, MARCH 10

Barbie Birthday Party – First Colony Branch Library, 2:00 pm, (all ages). Families are invited to celebrate the 66th birthday of Barbie, the iconic fashion doll, with Barbie-themed games, crafts, and snacks.

Creative Connection: Hour of Code – Mission Bend Branch Library, 2:00-3:00 pm (grades 4-8). Students will learn the history of coding and then dive into Scratch coding basics. Registration required.

Interactive Family Movie Night – George Memorial Library (Richmond), 6:00-8:00 pm, (all ages). Free tickets will be available starting one hour before the movie begins. Using pre-established prompts and props, the audience is encouraged to sing, cheer, and react along with the film. About the movie: This animated family film is a sequel featuring a young girl named Riley who is entering her teen years and trying to adjust to new emotions. Her emotions – Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness – each have roles in the movie. They reside in Headquarters – the control center in Riley's mind – where they help advise her through everyday life. When Headquarters suddenly undergoes a massive demolition to make room for something entirely new and unexpected, the original emotions are not sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up – with friends. Released in 2024, this Disney Pixar movie is rated PG.

Middle School Game Day – Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 6:00-7:00 pm (grades 6-8).

Creative Connection: Let’s Make Ice Cream – Sugar Land Branch Library, 6:00-7:30 pm (grades 4-8). Registration required.

TUESDAY, MARCH 11

Preschool Story Lab: Community Helpers – George Memorial Library (Richmond), 10:30-11:30 am, (ages 3-6). The Preschool Story Lab is a creative story time event that encourages children to discover and explore concepts in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). The activity will begin with a brief story time to introduce the topic: Community Helpers. Children and their caregivers may then rotate through a variety of hands-on activities based on that theme. Materials for this event are made possible by the Friends of the George Memorial Library and the Children's Museum Houston.

Mr. Leo's Puppet Show – First Colony Branch Library, 2:00 pm, (all ages). Families will be delighted by Mr. Leo's interactive show, which includes puppets, dancing, marionettes, magic, and music! This program is made possible by the Friends of the First Colony Branch Library.

Screen-Free Afternoon – Fulshear Branch Library, 2:00-3:00 pm (all ages). Families can participate in screen-free activities by rotating through different stations featuring crafts, board games, building challenges, and more!

Spring Break Build Club – Mamie George Branch Library (Stafford), 2:00-2:45 pm (all ages). Families will work together to build specific challenges provided by the library — or their own creations — out of various building materials during this come-and-go activity time.

– , 2:00-2:45 pm ( ). Families will work together to build specific challenges provided by the library — or their own creations — out of various building materials during this come-and-go activity time. Build It!– Missouri City Branch Library, 4:00-4:45 pm (grades K-5). Students will have an opportunity to build their own creations, or complete the building challenge of the month, with the library’s collection of LEGO, Magna-Tiles, Keva Planks, building blocks, and other materials.

Build It!– George Memorial Library (Richmond), 4:15-5:00 pm (grades K-5). Using LEGO and other building materials, students will put their creativity and engineering skills to work!

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12

Creative Connections: Kite Building / Flying – Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2:00 pm (grades 4-8).

Wild Bird Adventures – Get WILD for Raptors – First Colony Branch Library, 2:00 pm (all ages). Mary Anne Morris, co-founder of Wild Bird Adventures, will talk about the sights, sounds, and natural history of raptors, such as hawks, kites, and eagles. Discover their key role as top predators in the animal kingdom. During this program, see live raptors that work as education ambassadors to get citizens excited to learn more about the natural world. Morris has been educating the public about native-bird conservation for more than 30 years. Wild Bird Adventures provides a home and habitat for birds that can no longer live in the wild. This program is made possible by the Friends of the First Colony Branch Library.

Block Party! –Sugar Land Branch Library, 2:00-4:00 pm, (all ages). Families are invited to build and create with LEGO, Magna-Tiles, Keva Planks, connectors, cardboard bricks, and other building materials. Attempt the challenge of the day or create freely something totally new.

Creative Connection: Minecraft Dig— George Memorial Library (Richmond), 2:30-3:30 pm, (grades 4-8). Students will become real-life Minecraft players by digging for treasure! Space limited to the first 24 attendees.

After-School Break: Let’s Travel to… The First Olympics– Sienna Branch Library, 4:00-5:00 pm (grades K-5). Students will enjoy crafts and activities related to the first Olympic games.

After-School Break: Create-a-Snake – Fulshear Branch Library, 4:15 pm (grades K-5). Create paper-chain pythons or pipe-cleaner snakes.

THURSDAY, MARCH 13

Houston Grand Opera’s “Opera to Go” Presents Mo Willems’ Bite-Sized Operas– * University Branch Library (Sugar Land), 1:00-2:00 pm, (all ages). This bilingual (English-Spanish) family-friendly performance features two mini productions – “Slopera! A Bite-Sized Opera” and “Don’t Let the Pigeon Sing Up Late: An Opera with Wings” — based on two children’s books by Mo Willems, the Emmy Award-winning author, illustrator, and playwright, with music by Grammy-nominated composer Carlos Simon. Slopera! shares the story of Elephant and Piggie, two best friends hwo learn to appreciate one another’s differences. Don’t Let the Pigeon Sing Up Late!, starring

The Pigeon and some delightful new companions, recounts The Pigeon’s losing battle against bedtime. Suitable for families with children of all ages, the performance is presented with the generous support of Michael and Janet Brown.

Spring Break Dog Man Party! – Sienna Branch Library, 2:00-3:00 pm, (all ages). Families are invited to an afternoon of Dog Man-themed games, crafts, and more! Materials are made possible by the Friends of the Sienna Branch Library.

After-School Break: "Lil' Beats: A Musical Journey"– University Branch Library (Sugar Land), 3:00-4:00 pm, (grades K-5). Students are invited to a curated jam session where they will learn about musical instruments, make handmade instruments, experiment with musical devices, and more!

After-School Break: St. Patrick’s Day Chalk Pastel Art– Albert George Branch Library (Needville), 4:00-5:00 pm (grades K-5). Use an easy chalk-pastel technique to create a brightly colored St. Patrick’s Day craft to take home.

After-School Break: Lucky Spring Crafting – Mission Bend Branch Library, 4:15-5:15 pm (grades K-5). Students will make 4-leaf-clover paintings and rainbows for some luck as the weather warms up.

Creative Connection: Recycled-Magazine Crafts – Fulshear Branch Library, 6:00-7:00 pm (grades 4-8). Turn old magazines into brand-new works of art.

FRIDAY, MARCH 14

Family Afternoon Movie – Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2:00 pm (all ages). This 2024 animated sci-fi film is an adaptation of an award-winning Middle Grade book by Peter Brown about an intelligent robot named Roz. After being shipwrecked on an uninhabited island, Roz survives the harsh environment by bonding with the island's animals and caring for an orphaned baby goose. This movie is rated PG. Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

Afternoon Movie – First Colony Branch Library, 2:00 pm (all ages). When a dog and a police officer are injured together on the job, a life-saving surgery changes the course of history. Half dog and half man, the new hero is sworn to protect and serve as he doggedly pursues his arch-nemesis: the feline supervillain Petey the Cat. Released in 2025, this animated family action film is rated PG. Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

Family Fun Challenge – Fulshear Branch Library, 2:00 pm (grades K-5). Children, along with their parent or caregiver, are invited to work together to complete this STEAM challenge! Work together using a variety of materials to build a bridge, then test how much weight the bridge can hold! This program is presented in partnership with the Children's Museum Houston.

Spring Craft Drop-In – Mission Bend Branch Library, 2:00-3:00 pm (all ages). During this come-and-go craft event, families will find a variety of spring-themed craft activities that they can complete at the library or take home to enjoy at a later time.

– , 2:00-3:00 pm ( ). During this come-and-go craft event, families will find a variety of spring-themed craft activities that they can complete at the library or take home to enjoy at a later time. Creative Connections: Escape Room– Sienna Branch Library, 2:00-3:00 pm (grades 4-8) Students will solve riddles and challenges to “escape” from the library.

SATURDAY, MARCH 15

Puppet-Making Workshop – First Colony Branch Library, 10:30 am (all ages). Families will have an opportunity to create their own puppets and then use their creative-writing skills to write their own scripts for a puppet show!

Creative Connection: Hoops & Books – Mission Bend Branch Library, 11:30 am-12:30 pm (grades 4-8). This "March Madness" program combines the thrill of basketball with a passion for reading. Students will compete in a variety of basketball-themed games, book trivia, and other activities.

Popcorn & a Movie – Missouri City Branch Library, 1:30-4:30 pm, (all ages). Released in 2024, this enormously popular fairy-tale fantasy shares the story of the witches of Oz. Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) is a young woman who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin. While at university in the Land of Oz, she forms an unlikely friendship with the popular Galinda (played by Ariana Grande). Their bond of friendship deepens as they face a series of events that will ultimately shape their destinies. This movie is rated PG. Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. A take-home craft activity will be available for families who would like to make their own hat and wand. Refreshments and craft materials are provided courtesy of the Friends of the Missouri City Branch Library.

– , 1:30-4:30 pm, ( ). Released in 2024, this enormously popular fairy-tale fantasy shares the story of the witches of Oz. Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) is a young woman who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin. While at university in the Land of Oz, she forms an unlikely friendship with the popular Galinda (played by Ariana Grande). Their bond of friendship deepens as they face a series of events that will ultimately shape their destinies. This movie is rated PG. Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. A take-home craft activity will be available for families who would like to make their own hat and wand. Refreshments and craft materials are provided courtesy of the Friends of the Missouri City Branch Library. Spring Craft Carnival– Fulshear Branch Library, 10:15-11:15 am (all ages). Families will enjoy a variety of spring-themed crafts at this come-and-go craft carnival! Space is limited.