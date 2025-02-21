Libraries Host Teen Financial-Literacy Workshop on Credit Cards in March

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens in grades 9 through 12. This spring, FBCL will host a free series of Financial Literacy workshops designed to give teens a better understanding of personal finances, credit cards, and money-management skills that will help them succeed in the adult world after high-school graduation.

The series of classes will be presented by Fort Bend County Extension Agent Janelle Johnson. Each month, the topic will be repeated at three different FBCL locations. Registration is required.

In March, the series will continue with an “Introduction to Credit Cards.” This class will delve more deeply into the use of credit cards. Students will learn how they work and how to avoid debt. They will also receive tips for using credit cards smartly and responsibly.

The schedule of programs on “Credit Cards” is as follows:

Monday, March 3 , 5:00-6:00 pm – Mission Bend Branch Library

The series will conclude in April with a program on “Insurance Basics.” Students will get an overview of insurance types — including health, auto, and renters’ – and why they are an important part of financial planning.

The schedule of programs on “Insurance Basis” is as follows:

Monday, April 7 , 5:00-6:00 pm – Mission Bend Branch Library

The series is free and open to the public. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).