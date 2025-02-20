TWC Accepting Applications for Dual Credit Healthcare Grants

Texas colleges encouraged to partner with schools to develop the future workforce

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is now accepting applications for a new grant to strengthen the Texas healthcare workforce. The new dual credit healthcare grants will provide funding to programs that allow high school students to earn college credits for courses that lead to healthcare careers.

Grant awards will support dual credit costs to prepare more Texans for the healthcare industry’s most in-demand occupations. Applications are open to community, technical, and state colleges in Texas. To be eligible, applicants must partner with at least one Texas independent school district or open enrollment charter school.

Grantees will be eligible for a maximum award amount of $300,000. Eligible expenses include tuition and fees, curriculum development, and certification costs.

TWC approved $3 million for this special initiative through the Skills Development Fund to support, create, and expand dual credit career and technical education (CTE) programs that address local employer demand for healthcare occupations. Dual credit programs allow high school students to complete college credit hours while pursuing their long-term career goals.

Applicants can find more information and access application documents on the Dual Credit Homepage. Please submit all application documents and questions to DChealthcare@twc.texas.gov.

This new grant is launching as Texas celebrates CTE Month, which occurs in February of each year. CTE Month recognizes the vital role these programs play in preparing students for high-skill careers across the state. Through initiatives like the dual credit healthcare grant, TWC continues to support the expansion of CTE programs to address workforce needs.