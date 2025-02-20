Katy ISD Celebrates Female Student-Athletes with Fourth-Consecutive Annual Conference

KATY, TX [February 19, 2025] – This week, for the fourth consecutive year, Katy ISD celebrated female student-athletes with Morton Ranch High School hosting the National Girls & Women in Sports Conference. The event drew more than a hundred student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors and community members to hear from a slate of passionate and successful speakers who were all former high school athletes.

The speakers shared personal stories and tips of encouragement on topics including discipline, resilience and making wise choices. Jennifer Vaden, head volleyball coach and assistant athletic director at Jordan High School, recounted her personal journey from high school athlete to her time as a Division I athlete and coach. She spoke about world-famous athletes like Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky and the mental toughness that has helped them become inspiring individuals.

“Success is not a scoreboard or a position; it’s whether or not you reach your full potential,” said Vaden. “In reality, failure is what will make us grow.”

Melissa Hoffmann, Morton Ranch’s head girls’ track coach, began organizing the event four years ago as part of a class assignment for her master’s program. There was also a more significant reason for Hoffmann – her principal had asked the school’s athletic staff to find a way to get more female students involved in sports.

“This event is about celebrating and empowering our female athletes in Katy ISD to dream BIG. It is my hope that after attending the conference they will leave feeling inspired and motivated to be the best version of themselves both as an athlete and as a person,” said Hoffmann.

Among this year’s attendees were Coach Jill Voss and the Freeman High School softball team, recently honored at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame as recipients of the Grant Teaff Beyond the Game Team Award. The team attended this year’s induction banquet, held in Waco, Texas, met with 2025 hall inductee and 3x Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner and attended a Baylor softball game.

“I’ve attended this event for several years now with my teams because I want my athletes to hear from women who have been where they are now and who have so much wisdom to share,” said Voss. “Participation in sports teaches life lessons, values that I want my players to have with them beyond their playing time.”

This year marks the 39th annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day held in remembrance of Flo Hyman, Olympic silver medalist and University of Houston 3x All-American volleyball player. Since her passing from Marfan syndrome, the day has evolved to recognize the positive influence sports has on girls and women, and to bring attention to the continued fight for equality in sports. Visit the Women’s Sports Foundation for more information.

National Girls and Women in Sports Conference Photo Gallery