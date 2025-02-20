Harris Health Sheila Jackson Lee Center for Accelerating Health Equity Brings Community Together for Health Equity in Action Summit at HCC Campus

HOUSTON (Feb. 19, 2025) — The newly created Harris Health Sheila Jackson Lee Center for Accelerating Health Equity (CArE) launched its first public event on Feb. 19, Health Equity in Action Summit, at the Northeast Campus of Houston Community College. The summit brought together people from all walks of life who are committed to improving the health and well-being of area residents.

The summit marks the first of many initiatives and programs planned by CArE, named in honor of former U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX 18th District), who served in her role for nearly 30 years representing the constituents of her district and the residents of Houston and Harris County. During her long political career, she championed social justice and health equity for the most vulnerable populations through her legislative and advocacy work.

“The summit served as an ideal starting point for the conversation and collaboration that are necessary to advance health equity. Harris Health was founded almost 60 years ago to provide healthcare services to the underserved. We are proud of what we have accomplished,” says Chethan Bachireddy, MD, MSc, chief health officer, Harris Health, and executive director, CArE. “However, we recognize there is more work to be done. Inequities in maternal health, heart health and behavioral health are bigger than any one team or institution. Solving systemic inequities requires a systemic, cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary approach fueled by the community.”

CArE operates under five strategic pillars:

Community collaboration

Exceptional healthcare

Equity innovation

Workforce development and culture

Community investment and advocacy

“Each of these five pillars represents a crucial component of achieving true health equity,” says Himika Rahman, MD, MPH, manager of strategic initiatives, Population Health, Harris Health. “We cannot focus on healthcare alone; only by tackling these issues holistically can we create meaningful and lasting improvements in health outcomes for all.”

The one-day summit was designed to be an interactive and collaborative experience where healthcare leaders and community partners explored groundbreaking approaches to community health, discovered new opportunities for collaboration, and engaged in hands-on learning through interactive sessions.

“CArE is committed to deepening Harris Health’s efforts by actively listening, fostering collaboration and finding ways to collectively address complex health challenges affecting our patients and their families,” Bachireddy adds.

Among the topics featured at the summit were:

Community Health Worker Program: supports Harris Health patients with uncontrolled Type II diabetes through home and virtual visits, ensuring comprehensive and coordinated care.

HealthyConnect for Hypertension: a remote patient monitoring program that provides real-time visibility of patient-submitted blood pressure readings.

Culinary Medicine Classes: a patient-centered curriculum incorporating nutrition education and hands-on cooking instruction.

Medical-Legal Partnership: integrates legal expertise into healthcare settings to address structural issues that contribute to health inequities.

Be Well™ Acres Homes: a resident-led initiative launched in 2021 to promote wellness and reduce chronic disease risks in the Acres Homes community.

Food Rx at the Food Farmacy: addresses food and nutrition insecurity by providing fresh, healthy food to patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes.

Heart Health Equity Commitment: Harris Health is committed to a five-year plan to improve heart health equity by integrating screening and intervention into primary care to reduce life expectancy gaps in Houston.

For more information on the Harris Health Sheila Jackson Lee Center for Accelerating Health Equity (CArE) and its initiatives and programs, visit here.