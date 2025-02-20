Discover Your Unparalleled ADvantage with Katy ISD

Katy ISD Invites Businesses and Organizations to Learn How They Can Make an Impact

(Katy, Texas) – Katy ISD Partners in Education, in collaboration with the Katy ISD Marketing and Advertising department, is excited to host the Unparalleled Advantage meeting, an event designed to connect local businesses and organizations with opportunities to engage with Katy ISD campuses, students and the broader community.

This informative event will take place on March 3, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Legacy Stadium Field House, located at 1830 Katyland Dr., Katy, TX 77493.

Attendees will learn about meaningful ways to partner with the district, including:

Ways to engage with Katy ISD schools and students

Business partnership opportunities that foster meaningful relationships

Advertising options to increase visibility within the Katy ISD community

Whether your organization is looking to support students through volunteer efforts, establish partnerships that benefit both your business and the district, or explore advertising opportunities, this event will provide valuable insights.

For more information about this event please contact laurenvslovisky@katyisd.org or RSVP at tinyurl.com/UnparalleledAdvantage .

Business & Community Partnerships

Facilitates time and resource-driven school-community connections.

LINKS:

Unparalleled ADvantage RSVP link: https://tinyurl.com/UnparalleledAdvantage