Texas Prepaid College Tuition Plan: Enrollment Deadline Approaches

(AUSTIN) — Texas families can lock in today’s cost of undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities by enrolling their children in the tax-advantaged Texas Tuition Promise Fund® before the close of the general enrollment period on Feb. 28.*

“I encourage Texas families to start planning now with the Texas Tuition Promise Fund,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “It offers flexible plan and payment options that give Texas families the tools they need to plan and provide opportunities for their loved one’s future education. Every little bit counts, and starting now can make a difference.”

The Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan, allows participants to prepay undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities by purchasing tuition units toward a four-year degree, two-year degree or just a few classes. For additional flexibility and portability, the Transfer Value** of tuition units can be used at Texas medical and dental schools, Texas private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, career schools and registered apprenticeship programs.

While the general enrollment period ends Feb. 28, the enrollment period at 2024-25 prices is extended through July 31 for children younger than 1 year of age. The next general enrollment period begins on Sept. 1, with new contract prices based on undergraduate Texas public college tuition and schoolwide required fee costs for the 2025-26 academic year.

Complete plan information — including residency and other requirements, current prices, enrollment forms and more — is available online at TuitionPromise.org, or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), option 5.

The program’s outreach team also offers free webinars that provide an overview of the plan and discuss the different tuition unit types and payment options, as well as information about matching scholarship opportunities through the Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠.***

* Residency restrictions apply.

** Transfer Value is limited to the lesser of (1) the costs the tuition unit would cover at a Texas public college or university, or (2) the original purchase price of the tuition unit plus or minus the Plan’s net investment earnings or losses on that amount.

*** Residency restrictions, age requirements, eligibility criteria, household income restrictions and contribution requirements apply. Match the Promise Foundation scholarships can only be used at Texas public colleges and universities, and Transfer Value cannot be utilized.

