Sugar Land Arts & Music Fest Returns for a Weekend of Creativity, Culture, and Community

-Fourth Annual Event Features an Eclectic Array of Talented Artists and Muralists-

Sugar Land (Feb. 19, 2025) – The Sugar Land Arts & Music Fest, hosted by the Sugar Land Cultural Foundation, returns to Smart Financial Centre on April 26 and April 27 for a weekend full of creativity, culture, and inspiration. Now in its fourth year, the event promises to deliver another spectacular lineup of talent from the local area and beyond.

Here are just a few of the talented artists that will be featured at this year’s festival:

Howard– Howard, named “Best of Show” at last year’s event, utilizes the intricate detailing of hyperrealism to present images through organic soft pastel drawings on canvas. She strives to take hyperrealism further, developing ways to include narrative, charm, and emotion in her drawings, never wanting to leave them devoid of personality.

“Loving” by J. Howard

Theresa Wilson –Wilson is a watercolor artist who captures the beauty of the world around her. A recurring theme in her work is equine life, inspired by her own childhood mare and colt, the wild mustangs of the western United States, and therapy animals.

“Midnight Runner” by Theresa Wilson

Kwame Boama Mensa–Aborampa –Mensa- Aborampa is a Chicago-based artist born to Ghanaian parents in the Ashanti region. Raised by a resilient single mother whose entrepreneurial spirit shaped his journey, Mensa-Aborampa draws inspiration from the beauty of nature, seeking to reflect its aesthetic richness through his work. His art serves as a medium to capture the essence of the natural world while showcasing his deep creative expression. Through vibrant interpretations and meticulous craftsmanship, he brings his unique perspective to life, celebrating the harmony and artistry found in nature.

“Looking Together” by Kwame Boama Mensa-Aborampa

In addition to the incredible lineup of visual artists showcasing their work on canvas, the Sugar Land Arts & Music Festival will also feature live muralists who will bring their creativity to life in real time. These artists will transform blank walls into vibrant, large-scale masterpieces, adding an interactive element to the event. Festivalgoers will have the unique opportunity to witness the artistic process unfold right before their eyes. Two of these muralists include:

Santiago Perez—Perez is a Colombian American artist and muralist known for his expressive brush strokes, which capture the colors and vibrancy of life and Columbian music. Through Colorville Studios, Perez creates murals for commercial purposes and private clients.

Santiago Perez

Craig Carter – For Carter, art became an escape from his surroundings in southwest Houston and a path to creative expression. Specializing in paintings and murals, he aims to create work that people can truly enjoy. Much of his inspiration comes from celebrating African American culture in a positive light, emphasizing the importance of representation. By showcasing Black experiences through his art, he hopes to inspire young Black kids and teenagers, showing them that they, too, can pursue careers as artists and creatives.

Craig Carter

“The Sugar Land Arts & Music Fest is an opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors to immerse themselves in a world of creativity and inspiration. From jewelry and paintings to photography and mixed media, there will be something for everyone,” said Debra Jan Hall of the Sugar Land Arts & Music Fest.

In addition to art, the premiere festival also features a wine and beer garden, cuisine from local restaurants, and live music. Proceeds from the Sugar Land Arts & Music Fest benefit the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and its programs.

For more information, visit www.sugarlandartsfest.com.