Power Outage at Mayde Creek Elementary

KATY, TX [February 19, 2025] – A power outage affecting Mayde Creek Elementary (MCE) was identified overnight due to a damaged power pole. Repairs are underway; however, there is no firm ETA when power will be restored.

MCE parents may elect the following for their student(s):

MCE students to remain at home until power is restored. Regular updates regarding the status of power restored to the campus will be sent. Absences from school due to the loss of power are excused.

Student Car Riders: Parents may drop off their students at the car rider drop site located at the MCHS front entrance. MCE staff on site to welcome students and relocate MCE students to the MCHS PAC.

Student Walkers: Students may walk to the MCE campus as scheduled and MCE staff and buses will be on site to transport students to the MCHS Performing Arts Center.

Meal services and staff supervision in the MCHS PAC will be provided throughout the day.

Please note that Mayde Creek Junior High, Mayde Creek High School, and all other feeder campuses remain open and will follow their regular schedules today.