Brian Dismukes Named Assistant Chief in DPS’ Infrastructure Operations Division

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the promotion of Brian Dismukes to the position of Assistant Chief in the Infrastructure Operations Division. Dismukes previously held the rank of Major and served as the Human Resources Director within that same division.

“Brian Dismukes has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment throughout his 30-year career with the department,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “His wealth of experience and dedication make him the right choice to help lead our Infrastructure Operations Division.”

Dismukes, a second-generation DPS officer, began his career with the department in 1994 as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper in Big Lake before transferring to Bryan. In 2003, he promoted into the Criminal Investigations Divisions (CID) as a Narcotics Service Sergeant. He then transferred to the CID Training Unit in 2016 and promoted to CID Lieutenant in 2017, all while stationed at DPS headquarters in Austin.

In 2020, Dismukes was promoted to Captain in Human Resource Operations (HRO) at Austin headquarters where he played a key role in personnel development and operational strategy. His expertise and dedication led to his promotion to Major and Director of HRO in 2024.

Dismukes holds a Master Peace Officer license through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command and is a recipient of the FBI LEEDA Trilogy Award.