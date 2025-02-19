Angler Catches Same ShareLunker Fish Twice in Two Years

ATHENS – Nearly two years to the day after reeling in ShareLunker 641 from Lake Alan Henry, angler Ross Gomez caught a 14.78-pound bass only to discover it was the same fish.

Gomez, of Post, caught the fish in the same location and again entered it into the Toyota ShareLunker program, this time as ShareLunker 674. He first caught the fish, then recorded as ShareLunker 641, on Feb. 10, 2023.

“I was actually standing in the same exact spot on the dock that I caught the first fish,” said Gomez. “I had a little paddletail swim shad type bait and said you know what, I’m just going to toss this thing and let it sink deep. I threw it three or four times and she hit the bait. I figured it was something good and when she started taking line, I knew it was a big fish. I had a five-foot pole with a small reel and eight-pound test line, and the pressure was mounting so I started adjusting the drag. I just kept working her and eventually she tired out and I was able to bring her up.”

Gomez, an avid crappie angler, wasn’t even targeting a largemouth bass when he caught the fish the first time, nor did he know about the Toyota ShareLunker program. Another angler in a boat helped him weigh the fish and told him about the program. Fast-forward two years and two days later, and Gomez became the first angler to catch the same fish twice from a public waterbody.

Not only did ShareLunker 641 thrive since it’s return to the lake in 2023, but it grew from 13.22-pounds to Wednesday’s weight of 14.78-pounds. The fish spawned 33,649 fingerlings on its first trip to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) and when it was returned following the spawn, she was released at a location approximately 3.3 miles from the dock. One way or another, she made her way back to the same spot for Gomez to catch her again.

ShareLunker 674 was the fifth turned in for the 2025 Toyota ShareLunker collection season which have come from five different waterbodies, Lake Alan Henry, J.B. Thomas, Lady Bird Lake, Richland-Chambers and O.H. Ivie.

“This catch is a testament to the great fish care TPWD provides at our hatchery, ensuring these Legacy bass remain healthy so they can be returned to the reservoir,” said Natalie Goldstrohm, Toyota ShareLunker program coordinator. “It’s incredible to see her caught again—proof that our efforts give other anglers a chance at landing a fish of a lifetime, sometimes even the same fish twice.”

Gomez had initially thought about going out on a kayak, but the cold and windy weather conditions made him decide to stay on the docks to fish. The portable fish finder on his kayak didn’t show anything at all, but since he was there, he decided to try his luck and see what would happen.

Gomez landed her and said he realized it was bigger than the last one he caught. He was by himself and so he called a friend to help him get it weighed. Gomez saw the weight and then made the call to the ShareLunker program.

“When Natalie texted me and told me this fish was the same, I knew it,” said Gomez. “I was walking around the house earlier reliving the catch and I told my wife that it has to be the same fish.”

Gomez also had another excellent experience with the ShareLunker program itself.

“I had a great experience with the program the first time around, but this second time it was really easy,” added Gomez. “I knew what I had, made the phone call and everything was flawless. I enjoyed going through the process and in a short amount of time TPWD staff was there to collect the fish. It was awesome.”

Alan Henry has a storied history when it comes to generating Legacy Class ShareLunkers, boasting 30 all-time entries into the program. The lake enjoyed a solid run of Lunkers in 2005 and 2006, delivering nine in back-to-back seasons. Gomez was just shy of Bill Greason’s lake record which was 15-pound ShareLunker 414 caught March 31, 2006.

Alan Henry is also legendary for having the same fish caught three different times by three different anglers and submitted to the ShareLunker program. The first catch was by Jimmy McMahon on April 14, 2005 with 13.03-pound ShareLunker 389 and then Curtis Norrod caught her on April 24, 2006 when she weighed 13.21-pounds and became ShareLunker 423. The final catch was by Phillip Pool on April 18, 2007 and that day the fish weighed 13.20-pounds and was designated at ShareLunker 439. Each time the fish made the long journey to TFFC and thrived on return to the lake.

During the first three months of the season (Jan. 1 through March 31), anglers who reel in a 13-plus pound bass can loan it to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the ShareLunker selective breeding and stocking program. These anglers can call the ShareLunker hotline at (903) 681-0550 to report their catch 24/7 through March 31, 2025.

Anglers must weigh their potential Legacy Class fish on a certified scale. A list of official weigh stations can be found on the ShareLunker Official Weigh and Holding Stations website. Gomez used a certified scale at Bubbas to weigh ShareLunker 674.

Anglers that catch and loan a 13-plus pound lunkers earn Legacy Class status, receive a catch kit filled with merchandise, a 13lb+ Legacy decal for their vehicle or boat, VIP access to the Toyota ShareLunker Annual Awards event, a high-quality replica mount of their fish from Lake Fork Taxidermy, ShareLunker branded apparel provided by AFTCO, and Bass University will provide a swag pack and annual subscription. Anglers also receive entries into two separate drawings – a Legacy Class Drawing and the year-end Grand Prize Drawing. Both drawings will award the winner a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree.

The year-round Toyota ShareLunker program offers anglers three additional levels of participation for catching bass over eight pounds or 24 inches in Texas public waters. Each of these levels provide vital data to TPWD fisheries biologists, helping them continue to create bigger, better bass in Texas.

Anglers who enter data for any lunker they catch greater than eight pounds or 24 inches also receive a catch kit, a decal for their vehicle or boat, a one-month subscription to Bass University and an entry into the year-end Grand Prize Drawing to win a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree. ShareLunker entry classes include the Bass Pro Shops Lunker Class (8 lb.+), Strike King Elite Class (10 lb.+) and Lew’s Legend Class (13 lb.+).

Once a lunker is reeled in, anglers need to enter the catch data on the Toyota ShareLunker mobile app – available for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play – or at TexasSharelunker.com.

In addition to providing basic catch information, anglers have the option to send a DNA scale sample from their lunker bass to TPWD researchers for genetic analysis. Anglers who contribute a sample to the program will receive a Lew’s baitcast reel valued at up to $200 while supplies last, with a limit of one reel per angler. Anglers who send in a genetic sample will also get a three-month subscription to Bass University. Instructions for submitting DNA samples are located on the Toyota ShareLunker website.

