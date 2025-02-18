PUBLIC ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21 AT 10AM

PERFORMANCES JULY 15-20, 2025

AT THE HOBBY CENTER

2023 TONY AWARD® WINNER FOR BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

& GRAMMY AWARD® NOMINEE FOR BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Book by two-time Tony Award® winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry

Music & Lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown

Co-Conceived by 21-Time Tony Award®-winning legend Harold Prince

Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden

WHO: Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center

WHAT: PARADE

WHEN: July 15 – 20, 2025

Tues – Fri at 7:30 pm | Sat at 2 & 7:30 pm | Sun at 1:30 & 7:00 pm

WHERE: The Hobby Center | 800 Bagby Street | Houston, TX 77002

TICKETS: Start at $40. Available online at TheHobbyCenter.org or BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com, and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002). Discounts available for groups of 10 or more. Call (888) 451-5986 or email Houston.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

(HOUSTON, TX) – Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center announced today individual tickets for Parade, winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, will go on sale to the public Friday, February 21 at 10am at TheHobbyCenter.org or in person at the Hobby Center box office at 800 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002. Tickets will be available for performances July 15 – 20.

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Parade is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award® winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award®-winning legend Harold Prince.

The production has received overwhelming acclaim since its debut. The New York Times said, “this revival, filled with deft flourishes by director Michael Arden, recalls an era of big casts, big stories, and big talent – a time when musicals actually felt like events.” Entertainment Weekly called Parade “the most gorgeous production on Broadway.” Deadline proclaimed that Parade is “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years.” Time Out New York stated that “Parade will echo for a long time to come. See it before the parade passes by.”

Parade played its final performance of its strictly limited Broadway engagement on Sunday, August 6, 2023. This production first premiered at New York City Center where it was instantly sold out, playing November 1-6, 2022.

The Parade (2023 Broadway Cast Recording), which was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on all digital platforms.

The creative team for Parade includes Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant (choreography), Tony Award® nominee Dane Laffrey (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Susan Hilferty and Mark Koss (co-costume design), Tony Award® nominee Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Drama Desk Award nominee Jon Weston (sound design), Tony Award® nominee Sven Ortel (projection design) and Tom Watson (hair and wig design). Justin Scribner is the Production Supervisor, Veronica Aglow is the Production Stage Manager, Tom Murray is the Music Supervisor, Charlie Alterman is the Music Director, Kimberlee Wertz is the Music Coordinator, Telsey + Co/Craig Burns, CSA is the Casting Director, Stacy Myers is the Company Manager and ShowTown Theatricals/Samuel Dallas is the General Manager. Parade was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince.

The National Tour of Parade is produced by Seaview, ATG Productions, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Roth-Manella Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Oren Michels, Nelson & Tao, Chutzpah Productions, Robin Merrie, Julie E. Cohen, Marcia Goldberg, John Gore Organization, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Runyonland Sussman, ShowTown Productions, Cynthia Stroum, Tom Tuft, Cason Crane & Fran McGill, Kershon Fineman, David Lynch, Benjamin Simpson, Nathan Vernon, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Bee Carrozzini and New York City Center.

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts serves as a connector, convenor and incubator for all Houston audiences, artmakers and arts organizations. Opened in 2002, the campus houses two theaters including the 2,650-seat Sarofim Hall and the 500-seat Zilkha Hall. Delivering a best-in-class patron experience, the Hobby Center welcomes over 400,000 audience members annually to engage with high-quality arts programming including the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center series. The Hobby Center is also home to a full season of musical theatre produced by Principal Resident Company Theatre Under the Stars, as well as a variety of diverse performances from both Houston-based and touring artists and companies. Education and accessibility initiatives are central to the Hobby Center’s impact in Houston through programs like the ExxonMobil Discovery Series that welcomes thousands of students to performances every season. Please visit TheHobbyCenter.org. Follow the Hobby Center on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office, and Broadway Brands. Led by 22-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 450,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton. Current productions include &Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, Hell’s Kitchen, MJ: The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Outsiders and Stereophonic.