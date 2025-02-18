Extension Service to host an Urban Partnerships Synergy Symposium

The Extension Service is making connections with a synergy symposium. Synergy is the interaction of two or more organizations to produce a combined effect greater than the sum of their separate effects. A symposium is a conference or meeting to discuss a particular subject. Partnerships are the way things get done in highly populated areas. None of us can do it alone and now, more than ever, teaming up is the best way to make an impact. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Prairie View A&M Extension Program are looking for ways to strengthen educational partnerships to reach more people in Harris and Fort Bend Counties and surrounding areas. They want to connect with you to create synergy.

People and organizations interested in forming productive, educationally focused partnerships in high population areas are invited to participate in this opportunity to form educationally focused partnerships. Public school teachers can earn up to 9 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) hours.

The symposium is scheduled Tuesday, April 22, and Wednesday, April 23, 2025, beginning each day at 9:00 am at the West Houston Institute – Houston Community College, 2811 Hayes Road, Houston, Texas 77082, on the HCC-Alief Campus. Participants can attend either of both days.

The first day will focus on community partnerships featuring examples of proven partnerships. Guided discussions will dive into what it takes to make partnerships work. Small groups will focus on a variety of topics to start laying the groundwork for new partnerships. The keynote will feature Betti Wiggins, Nutrition Services Officer for Houston Independent School District (https://www.houstonisd.org/Page/171994).

Day two will focus on school partnerships specifically and will explore makerspaces. After a morning discussion homing in on school environments, participants can choose optional hands-on workshops in the West Houston Institute’s IDEAStudio Makerspaces https://www.hccs.edu/programs/whi/ideastudio/ including 3D Printing, Laser Cutting, Coding and Electronics with Micro:Bit, and Ideation and Creation with Cricut Maker 3. A general session will be offered concurrently as an informative presentation of the foundational elements of creating makerspaces and the potential impact on educational and community initiatives.

Participants will walk away with new friends and new possibilities. Registration is $40 per day or $65 for both days and includes lunch. The optional makerspace workshops on day two will include an additional fee of $10. Register at (insert link). For questions and additional information contact Karen Santos at 281-342-3034 or karen.santos@ag.tamu.edu.